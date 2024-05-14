Published On May 14, 2024 02:23 PM By Shreyash for Maruti FRONX

The new Delta Plus (O) variant comes with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine only

It gets 6 airbags and a puncture repair kit over the regular Delta Plus variant.

With the introduction of these new variants, the 6 airbags with the Fronx have become Rs 1.6 lakh more affordable than before.

Maruti is offering the new Delta Plus (O) variant in both manual and AMT transmission options.

Both manual and automatic versions of Delta Plus (O) cost a premium of Rs 15,000 over the regular variant.

The Maruti Fronx was first introduced in India in April 2023 as a subcompact crossover. Until now, Maruti has been offering the Fronx in five broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. However, it now comes with an additional Delta Plus (O) variant, available only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. Before we get into further details, let’s take a look at the prices of the newly introduced variants.

Existing Variants New Variants Difference Delta Plus MT- Rs 8.78 lakh Delta Plus (O) MT - Rs 8.93 lakh + Rs 15,000 Delta Plus AMT - Rs 9.28 lakh Delta Plus (O) AMT - Rs 9.43 lakh + Rs 15,000

The new Delta Plus (O) trim comes with the option of both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT variants. Both manual and automatic trims here cost Rs 15,000 more.

Updated Safety

One of the biggest updates to the Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx is the inclusion of six airbags and a puncture repair kit, both of which are not available in the regular Delta Plus variant. It is important to note that the six airbags were previously offered from the Zeta variant, which is priced at Rs 10.56 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of the new Delta Plus (O) variant, this feature has become Rs 1.6 lakh more affordable than before.

Also Check Out: Take A Look At The 2024 Maruti Swift Vxi (O) Variant In 8 Detailed Images

Other Features On Offer

Delta Plus Variant Image Used For Reference

The feature list on the Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, automatic AC, and day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror).

Other safety features on the Fronx include electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, seatbelt reminder for all seats, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage.

Powertrain

The Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx comes with the a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and its specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol Power 90 PS Torque 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

While the regular Delta Plus variant also comes with the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS / 148 Nm), the new Delta Plus (O) variant with more safety doesn’t get this option.

Rivals

The Maruti Fronx is a direct rival to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the . subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT