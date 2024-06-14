Modified On Jun 14, 2024 03:36 PM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

The facelifted Carnival, spied with camouflage, gets a new headlight design similar to that of the Kia EV9

Kia Carnival facelift spied testing in India again, this time high up in the mountains.

Expected to launch later in 2024 itself.

Features a redesigned exterior, including fresh styling on the front end with a bigger grille.

The interior is expected to be similar to the global model, with more technology than before.

The upcoming new-gen Carnival is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 30 lakh.

After being discontinued in 2023, the Kia Carnival is set to return to the country in its newest avatar. Ahead of its launch, the premium MPV has been spotted testing again, this time in the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh. Here’s what we can spot on this test mule while awaiting the debut of the new-gen India-spec Kia Carnival.

What’s new

The latest spy shots provide a more detailed look at the upcoming MPV's front-end design, even with the camouflage wrap. It features a new LED headlight setup with a design language similar to that of the Kia EV9, with the L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The front fascia looks larger, with a more upright nose, and wider grille compared to the older Carnival that was on sale in India.

The side and rear profiles of the MPV were also visible, albeit hidden, in an earlier test mule. Notably, in those spy shots, we saw a brushed aluminium skid plate at the front, which is either missing or concealed beneath the camouflage in this test mule. Read the story here.

Expected Interiors and Features

Although we have not seen the insides of the upcoming India-spec Kia Carnival, we can assume that the technology and design will be similar to that of the global model. It should, therefore, have a single curved glass pane that integrates two 12.3-inch displays. Additionally, it can offer a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated and powered seats, a three-zone auto AC system with redesigned AC vents, and even a rear-seat entertainment package with two screens for second-row passengers.

Engine and Performance

While no official information from Kia is available for the powertrain specifications of the new-gen Carnival for India, we expect it to be offered with a single engine option, mated to an automatic transmission. Globally, it gets a 3.5-litre V6 petrol (287 PS/353 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid (242 PS/367 Nm). The older Carnival was available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (200 PS/ 440 Nm) with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Price and Rivals

The prices for the 2024 Kia Carnival could start higher than Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be a more plush and premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross while remaining more affordable than luxury MPVs like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.