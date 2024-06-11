Skoda Kushaq Automatic Onyx Variant Launched, Priced At Rs 13.49 Lakh

Modified On Jun 11, 2024 01:06 PM By Ansh for Skoda Kushaq

The automatic variant carries a premium of Rs 60,000 over the manual, and gets a few features from the Ambition variant

The automatic Onyx edition comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It gets “Onyx” badging on the B-Pillars and the cabin gets scuff plates with “Onyx” inscription, and Onyx branded cushions.

Additional features include automatic climate control, paddle shifters, hill hold assist, and rear wiper and defogger.

Onyx edition is priced from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kushaq received an Onyx edition last year which came with a few decals, badging, and features from higher variants. Earlier, this special edition was available with a manual transmission only, but now the carmaker has launched an automatic version as well, and here is all that it has to offer.

Onyx Edition Price

Transmission Ex-showroom Price Manual Rs 12.89 lakh Automatic Rs 13.49 lakh Difference Rs 60,000

The Onyx edition is placed between the base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition variants of the Kushaq and it starts from Rs 12.89 lakh. The new automatic variant, which carries a premium of Rs 60,000, gets a few features from the Ambition variant, along with cosmetic upgrades.

What’s New

On the outside, the Onyx automatic edition gets “Onyx” badging on the B-Pillars. The manual variant, when it was launched, came with decals on the doors, which now seem to have been dropped from the special edition. This special edition comes with 16-inch steel wheels with covers.

Inside, it gets “Onyx” branding on the scuff plates, and customers will get premium mats as standard with Onyx inscription and Onyx-themed cushions as well.

In terms of new features, the SUV’s special edition gets automatic climate control with rear AC vents, LED headlights with LED DRLs, cornering front fog lamps, rear wiper and defogger, 6 airbags, hill hold control, 2-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, and paddle shifters (AT only).

Rest of the features include height adjustable driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker sound system, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The new automatic Onyx variant is powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and gets a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Kushaq is also available with a 150 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, which comes with the same 6-speed MT but gets a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) instead of the 6-speed AT.

Rivals

The Onyx edition has no direct rivals in the segment, and can be considered as an alternative to the lower-spec variants of other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and MG Astor.

