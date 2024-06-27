Modified On Jun 27, 2024 01:51 PM By Samarth for Tata Altroz Racer

It became the fastest Indian hatchback by defeating the i20 N Line with a lead of over 2 seconds

The Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 N Line, and Maruti Fronx Turbo were tested at the CoASTT race track by Narain Karthikeyan.

The Altroz Racer took the least time to complete the lap: just 2 minutes 21.74 seconds.

Tata's hatchback has been recognized by the India Book of Records as the “Fastest Indian Hatchback.”

The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the i20 N Line and Fronx Turbo are equipped with 1-litre turbo-petrol units.

The Tata Altroz Racer is the latest sporty hatchback in India, which packs a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. Recently, the Altroz Racer was tested against its most suitable rival: the Hyundai i20 N Line, along with the turbo variant of the Maruti Fronx, at the CoASTT Racing Track in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. In this test, the lap time of all three cars were recorded, and here is how each of them performed

Lap Times

Model Time Recorded Tata Altroz Racer 2.21.74 Fronx Turbo 2.22.72 i20 N Line 2.23.96

The Tata Altroz Racer emerged as the fastest model with a lap time of 2 minutes and 21.74 seconds. The Maruti Fronx Turbo secured second place, trailing by just 1.04 seconds, and the Hyundai i20 N Line came in last, taking 2.22 seconds more than the Altroz Racer. With this timing, Tata’s hatchback has entered the India Book of Records as the “Fastest Indian Hatchback”.

Powertrain

Here is the detailed information about the powertrains of these cars:

Models Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Fronx Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 120 PS 100 PS Torque 170 Nm 172 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

The output figures of the Altroz Racer and the i20 N Line are similar, but the latter gets a smaller engine and the option of an automatic transmission. The Fronx, on the other hand, secured the second spot with a smaller engine and less power output. The lap times achieved by these three cars were not solely dependent on their powertrain, but also on their handling capabilities.

Price

Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Fronx Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh Rs 9.73 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (turbo-petrol)

The Altroz Racer is the most affordable hatchback as it undercuts the entry-level turbo-petrol variant of the Fronx by Rs 24,000 and the base-spec N6 variant of the i20 N Line by Rs 50,000.

