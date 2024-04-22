Modified On Apr 22, 2024 06:53 PM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Taigun

The new GT variants feature updates such as smoked headlights, blacked-out alloy wheels, and an all-black interior theme compared to their corresponding regular trims

The GT Line variants are being offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol variants.

It costs Rs 20,000 more than the regular Highline 1-litre variants.

On the other hand, the GT Plus Sport variants use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Both get blacked out cosmetic details over the variants they are based on, with added red highlights for the GT Plus Sport.

Bookings for these new variants have been open since they were announced in March 2024.

The Volkswagen Taigun’s GT lineup has now been expanded further with the introduction of a new stream of variants under the name “Sport”. It adds the two new variants showcased earlier in the year - Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport. These new variants have been made available in both manual and their respective automatic transmission options. Before we get into more details of what these new variants offer, let’s take a look at their prices.

Variants Price GT Line (1-litre turbo-petrol) GT Line MT Rs 14.08 lakh GT Line AT Rs 15.63 lakh GT Plus Sport (1.5-litre turbo-petrol) GT Plus Sport MT Rs 18.54 lakh GT Plus Sport DCT Rs 19.74 lakh

Taigun GT Line Explained

The GT Line introduces the GT-badge and blacked-out styling for the Taigun with the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is said to be based on the mid-spec Highline variant with similar features on offer which includes the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charger, rear parking camera, and auto AC. This new variant further adds cosmetic enhancements like the larger 17-inch blacked out alloy wheels, smoked out LED headlamps, black cabin and upholstery with grey stitching, red ambient lighting and various blacked out exterior elements that would otherwise feature chrome such as the grille and badging.

The premium for this cosmetic package over the regular Taigun Highline stands at a reasonable Rs 20,000, for both manual and automatic guises.

Taigun GT Plus Sport Explained

The GT Plus Sport variant comes with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol version of the Taigun, and it is based on the top-spec Taigun GT Plus. It additionally features cosmetic differences such as red-coloured GT badges on the front grille, side fenders, and bootlid. This particular variant of the Taigun also sports red-painted brake callipers. The rest of the exterior highlights, such as smoked headlights, 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and a dark finish on the front and rear diffuser, remain the same as the GT Line variant.

Though the GT Plus Sport variant also features an all-black interior theme and seat upholstery, it additionally gets red highlights on the dashboard, red-coloured stitching on the seats, armrest, and the steering wheel, along with metallic pedals.

The feature list on the Taigun GT Plus Sport variant remains identical to the variant it is based on. It includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and a single-pane sunroof. The passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

While the GT Plus Sport is priced the same as the GT Plus (with added features), the latter is currently available at a special discounted price.

Powertrain Details

The Taigun GT Line variants come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the GT Plus Sport variants get 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The specifications have been detailed below.

Variant GT Line GT Plus Sport Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

Price Range & Rivals

The Volkswagen Taigun’s prices range between Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). The GT variants of the Taigun take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta N Line as well as GT Line and X-Line variants of the Kia Seltos. The regular variants of the Volkswagen SUV also compete with the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

