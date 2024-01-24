Modified On Jan 24, 2024 04:21 PM By Shreyash for Citroen eC3

The feature updates include electrically adjustable ORVMs and a rear parking camera

The top-spec Shine variant of the Citroen eC3 is priced at Rs 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

New features include electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, and rear defogger with rear wiper and washer.

Still comes with the same 29.2 kWh battery pack which offers an ARAI-claimed range of up to 320 km.

It is now priced between Rs 11.61 lakh and Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

The Citroen eC3, launched in India in February 2023, was being offered in two broad variants: Live and Feel. Now in 2024, the eC3 electric hatchback has received a new top-spec Shine variant. With the introduction of this new variant, the eC3 has now become more feature loaded than before.

Before we get into more details, let's take a look at the complete pricing for the Citroen eC3:

Variant Price Live Rs 11.61 lakh Feel Rs 12.70 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Rs 12.85 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone Rs 13 lakh Shine Rs 13.20 lakh Shine Vibe Pack Rs 13.35 lakh Shine Vibe Pack Dual Tone Rs 13.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

Feature Updates

The Citroen eC3, in its top-spec Shine variant, now comes with features such as electrically adjustable ORVM, a rear parking camera, rear wiper-washer, and rear defogger. Additionally, the steering wheel is now wrapped in leather.

Exterior updates are limited to silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers, and as with the mid-spec Feel variant of the eC3, with the the Shine variant also runs on 15-inch alloy wheels also being available on the mid-spec Feel variant of the eC3.

Other features on board the Citroen eC3 include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and keyless entry. The safety aspect is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

No Changes To The Battery Pack

Citroen has not made any changes to the powertrain of the electric hatchback for its new top-spec Shine variant. The eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery pack which offers an ARAI-claimed range of 320 km. The battery pack is mated to an electric motor which produces 57 PS and 143 Nm.

The eC3 supports two charging options: 50 kW DC fast charging, which takes 57 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent; and a 15A home charger which can rejuvenate the battery from 10 to 100 percent in 10.5 hours.

Note that the petrol-powered Citroen C3 already has a variant with the same ‘Shine’ moniker.

Rivals

The Citroen eC3 rivals the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tiago EV, while being a bigger alternative to the MG Comet EV.

