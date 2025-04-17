2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 46.89 Lakh

The new Kodiaq is available in two variants: Sportline and Selection L&K

Gets sleek LED headlights, 18-inch alloys and C-shaped connected LED tail lights.

Inside, it features a 3-spoke steering wheel, a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a different cabin theme for both variants.

Other features include a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof and dual wireless phone chargers.

The safety suite comprises 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera and TPMS.

Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (204 PS/320 Nm) mated to a 7-speed DCT.

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq, which was earlier revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 46.89 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is offered in two variants: Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin And Klement), prices of which are as follows:

Variant 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Price Old Skoda Kodiaq Price Sportline Rs 46.89 lakh NA Selection L&K Rs 48.69 lakh Rs 39.99 lakh

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Now, let us take a look at everything that the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has to offer:

Exterior

The exterior silhouette of both variants of the Skoda Kodiaq is almost identical, with both featuring sleek LED headlights, the signature Skoda butterfly grille, and connected C-shaped LED tail lights that enhance its modern look.

However, there are noticeable differences in their detailing. The Sportline variant comes with a blacked-out grille, giving it a sportier appearance, while the top-spec Selection L&K trim features chrome and silver inserts on the grille for a more premium touch. Additionally, the grille on the L&K variant is further enhanced by an LED light bar, which adds to its striking appeal especially at night.

The contrast continues with the ORVMs and roof rails, which are black on the Sportline variant, while the same in L&K is finished in body-colour with silver respectively for a more premium look. Both variants feature 18-inch alloy wheels with distinct designs.

Interior

Like the exterior, the interior layout is the same in both variants of the Skoda Kodiaq. The main difference is the colour theme. The Sportline gets an all-black cabin, while the Selection L&K has a dual-tone black and tan finish.

The shared features also include a 3-spoke steering wheel with Skoda lettering, a 12.9-inch floating touchscreen, and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. Both variants also come with physical knobs, which are multi-functional and can be used to operate different functions such as the infotainment, drive modes and climate control.

Features And Safety

The Skoda Kodiaq is well-equipped with features, including the aforementioned screens, dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone auto AC with rear vents, multi-colour ambient lighting, a 13-speaker Canton sound system and powered front seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions.

On the safety front, it offers 9 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, hill start and descent control, front and rear parking sensors, park assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, it does not come with any advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces more power now. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS (+14 PS) Torque 320 Nm (same as before) Transmission 7-speed DCT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 14.86 kmpl Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq rivals other full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian. It will also lock horns with the MG Majestor when it is launched in India.

