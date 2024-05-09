Modified On May 09, 2024 02:21 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The new Swift looks sharper and is more premium on the inside, while also featuring a fresh petrol engine under its hood

It is available in five broad variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+.

Maruti has priced it from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

Design highlights include sharper LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, and a tweaked lighting setup.

Cabin now sports a redesigned dashboard layout featuring a big 9-inch touchscreen.

Other equipment includes wireless phone charging, 6 airbags (as standard), and cruise control.

It is offered with a new 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine, with both 5-speed MT and AMT options.

One of the most popular hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Swift, has just received a generational update, and it is now available in the fourth-gen avatar. It now comes with a fresh look inside and out, a new engine option, and a longer features list.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Price MT* Price AMT* LXi MT Rs 6.49 lakh – VXi Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh VXi (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.07 lakh ZXi Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh ZXi+ Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh

*All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India

The new Swift also gets a new mid-spec VXi (O) trim for the lineup. Only the top-spec ZXi+ variant is available in a dual-tone option, priced at a premium of Rs 15,000.

A New Petrol Engine

Specification 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.80 kmpl, 25.75 kmpl

We expect Maruti to add a CNG powertrain to the new Swift’s lineup later.

New Swift Design

At first glance, the new Swift looks more like an updated iteration of the outgoing model than a generation update, but it’s not a bad thing. It’s the small yet effective upgrades such as the revised headlight clusters and the redesigned grille that add to its fresh appearance.

Other cosmetic tweaks include refreshed bumpers, tweaked LED tail lights (with new internal lighting elements), and freshly styled dual-tone alloy wheels. The India-spec fourth-gen Swift gets small design changes over the UK-spec and Japan-spec models thanks to the LED front fog lamps and a mildly revised grille, respectively.

What’s Changed On The Inside?

Changes on the inside are focussed around the dashboard, as it now features a larger touchscreen system, tweaked central AC vents, and an updated climate control panel. These changes make it more similar to the dashboard of the new Maruti Baleno.

It’s from the driver side of the cabin that you notice the similarities with the cabin of the outgoing model the most, thanks to the same 3-spoke steering wheel and dual-pod analogue instrument cluster (housing a coloured TFT MID in the centre).

More Features And Safety Tech On Board

As mentioned earlier, the new Swift gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen system along with auto AC, push-button start/stop, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and connected car tech.

Its safety net now comprises six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

New Maruti Swift Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Swift continues to take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while serving as a hatchback alternative to the Renault Triber crossover MPV, and micro SUVs such as the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.