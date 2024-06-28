Modified On Jun 28, 2024 12:17 PM By Samarth for Maruti Grand Vitara

Both the Maruti Nexa offerings share similar features, but a key difference is the availability of a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive option on the larger sibling

If you're considering a Maruti Nexa car and particular to a SUV-like profile, you have two options, the crossover Fronx and just above is the Grand Vitara. In this article, we'll explore the 5 major things offered by the Grand Vitara which are missing in the Fronx, helping you decide if upgrading to the Grand Vitara is worth the investment.

Bigger & Spacious

Model Maruti Fronx Grand Vitara Length 3995 mm 4345 mm Width 1765 mm 1795 mm Height 1550 mm 1645 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2600 mm

In terms of space, the Grand Vitara is more spacious than the Fronx, due to its larger size. The Grand Vitara is 350 mm longer, 30 mm wide and 95 mm taller than the latter. These dimensions result in more space for the rear seat passengers and also help the Grand Vitara by giving it a better road presence.

Premium Cabin

Stretching your budget to get the Grand Vitara over the Fronx will not only get you a better road presence, but will also offer you a more premium cabin. Unlink the Fronx, the Grand Virata gets leatherette upholstery, which gives a more plush experience, and it also comes with more soft touch padding in the cabin, which makes its cabin look and feel more upmarket.

AWD Option

The Grand Vitara also offers an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option, but only with the Alpha variant. You can opt for AWD with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine paired with a manual transmission only. The presence of AWD makes the Grand Vitara more usable on rough roads, and it makes it more appealing to those who have to drive their car on harsher terrains.

Strong Hybrid Technology

Here is the detailed information about Powertrain available on both the Maruti cars:

Maruti Fronx Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre petrol (mild-hybrid) 1.5-litre petrol (strong-hybrid) Power 90 PS 100 PS 103 PS 116 PS (system) Torque 113 Nm 148 Nm 137 Nm 141 Nm (system) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT Claimed Mileage 21.7 kmpl, 22.8 kmpl 21.5 kmpl, 20 kmpl 21.11 kmpl (MT), 20.58 kmpl (AT), 19.38 kmpl (AWD MT)/ 27.97 kmpl

Compared to the Fronx, the Grand Vitara features a more powerful engine option: a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is available with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid setups. The strong-hybrid system includes an electric motor that allows the car to run in pure electric mode with a range of nearly 100 km, and assists the engine which results in higher mileage. The claimed mileage of the Grand Vitara strong hybrid is close to 28 kmpl, which is much higher than the mileage of the Fronx.

More Features

Both models offer key features such as a 9-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, a heads-up display, automatic AC with rear vents, 60:40 split rear seats, and cruise control. However, the Grand Vitara includes additional features not found in the Fronx, such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 7-inch digital driver's display.

In terms of safety, both get six airbags, 360-degree camera, reverse parking sensors, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The additional safety feature offered by the Grand Vitara is tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which is a miss in Fronx.

Prices

Maruti Fronx Grand Vitara Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

The base variant of the Fronx is Rs 3.48 lakh more affordable than the Grand Vitara, and even the top-spec Grand Vitara is priced nearly Rs 7 lakh higher than the Fronx. However, for the higher price, you get an all-wheel-drive option, a hybrid powertrain, and unique features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch digital driver display, and ventilated seats. Let us know in the comments if you think the additional premium for the Grand Vitara is worth it.

