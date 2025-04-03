Renault Cars Are Being Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 88,000 In April 2025

The lower-spec trims of all three models of Renault are excluded from cash discounts and exchange benefits

The highest discounts of up to Rs 88,000 are available on the Kiger.

You can save up to Rs 83,000 on the Triber and Rs 78,000 on the Kwid.

All offers mentioned are applicable till 30 April 2025.

Renault has released the offers for all three of its offerings for April 2025, which will be applicable till the end of the month. While offers are applicable on both 2024 and 2025 stock, the former attracts a higher overall benefit. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange benefits, loyalty discounts, corporate offers and more. Here is a detailed list of all the benefits you can avail of on the Renault offerings in April 2025.

Renault Kwid

Offer MY 2025 /2025 Models 2024 Models Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 48,000 Up to Rs 78,000

The highest discounts for Kwid are applicable on the 2024 models of up to Rs 78,000, while the 2025 models attract a total benefit of up to Rs 48,000.

The lower-spec variants, RXE and RXL (O), do not attract a cash or exchange benefit and are only offered a loyalty bonus.

Similar to the other models, a corporate bonus of Rs 8,000 or a rural bonus of Rs 4,000 is available for the Kwid.

Renault is also offering a referral bonus of up to Rs 3,000 in the Kwid.

The price of the Renault Kwid ranges from Rs 4.69 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta SX Premium Variant Explained In Images

Renault Triber

Offer MY 2025 /2025 Models 2024 Models Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 53,000 Up to Rs 83,000

The 2025 models of the Triber attract a total discount of up to Rs 53,000, while the 2024 models get discounts of up to Rs 83,000.

The cash and exchange discounts are not applicable on the base-spec RXE variant, which only attracts loyalty and referral benefits.

Customers picking the Triber can either avail a Rs 8,000 corporate discount or Rs 4,000 rural benefit, which is available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat.

A referral bonus of Rs 3,000 can also be had with the Renault MPV.

The Renault Triber’s price ranges from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer MY 2025 /2025 Models 2024 Models Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Discount Up to Rs 58,000 Up to Rs 88,000

The 2025 units of the Kiger attract a benefit of up to Rs 58,000, while the 2024 models get a higher total discount of up to Rs 88,000.

The lower-spec RXE and RXL variants of the Kiger, only get loyalty benefits and are excluded from cash and exchange benefits.

The carmaker is offering a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 or a rural benefit of Rs 4,000, which can be availed by farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat. These benefits cannot be combined.

Renault is also offering a referral bonus of Rs 3,000 on the Kiger.

The Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 11.22 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The discounts may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.