Modified On Jan 16, 2024 02:40 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The facelifted Hyundai Creta looks bolder and gets modern tech like ADAS and a 360-degree camera

Exterior updates include redesigned front and rear profiles with connected lighting setups.

Cabin now features a revised dashboard design and dual 10.25-inch displays.

Now gets dual-zone AC with a new climate control panel.

1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines retained from the outgoing model; also gets the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Prices now range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

It’s available in seven broad variants: E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O).

Hyundai has given the second-generation Creta, which has been on sale in India since early 2020, a facelift for the model year 2024. The new Hyundai Creta gets a revised design inside and out, and comes equipped with a host of additional features.

Prices Of 2024 Hyundai Creta

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol MT 1.5-litre Petrol CVT 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT 1.5-litre Diesel MT 1.5-litre Diesel AT E Rs 11 lakh – – Rs 12.45 lakh – EX Rs 12.18 lakh – – Rs 13.68 lakh – S Rs 13.39 lakh – – Rs 14.89 lakh – S (O) Rs 14.32 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh – Rs 15.82 lakh Rs 17.32 lakh SX Rs 15.27 lakh* – – – – SX Tech Rs 15.95 lakh* Rs 17.45 lakh* – Rs 17.45 lakh* – SX (O) Rs 17.24 lakh* Rs 18.70 lakh* Rs 20 lakh* Rs 18.74 lakh* Rs 20 lakh*

*Also available in a dual-tone option

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the starting price of the SUV has gone up by Rs 13,000, while its top-spec variant is now costlier by Rs 1 lakh.

What’s Changed On The Outside?

With the facelift, the 2024 Hyundai Creta has received a more rugged appearance. Updates include a revised front end with a redesigned grille, a long LED DRL strip across the hood, and a fresh set of LED headlights. The lower section now has a more robust silver skid plate.

The SUV's profile remains mostly the same, with the only change being a new set of alloy wheels. At the back, the refreshed Creta boasts connected LED tail lamps mirroring the front's inverted L-shaped design. The bumper has been tweaked as well, now featuring a chunky silver skid plate.

Gets Plenty Of Cabin & Feature Updates

The 2024 Creta's interior has undergone a comprehensive redesign, incorporating dual integrated 10.25-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and the other for instrumentation. The upper section of the passenger-side dashboard now features a piano black panel, and beneath it there's an open storage space with ambient lighting.

Apart from the new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, the Creta facelift has also been provided with dual-zone AC with a revised climate control panel, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It retains its panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system from before, and its safety kit includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic stability control (ESC).

A Range Of Powertrains On Offer

Hyundai is offering the facelifted Creta with multiple engine-gearbox options as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage (ARAI) 17.4 kmpl, 17.7 kmpl 18.4 kmpl 21.8 kmpl, 19.1 kmpl

For those seeking more performance from the facelifted Creta, Hyundai is offering it with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, also found in the new Verna sedan. That said, unlike the new Verna – which gets both a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT with the turbo-petrol engine – the same engine will be available only with the DCT gearbox on the SUV.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Facelift Variants And Powertrain Options Revealed

Rivals In Sight

The facelifted Hyundai Creta rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

All prices introductory, ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Creta Automatic