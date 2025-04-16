Maruti Wagon R Was The Best Selling Car Of FY 2025, Followed By Tata Punch And Hyundai Creta

Maruti’s offering not only took the first spot, the carmaker also dominated the list, with 7 out of 10 models belonging to the Indian marque

The sales reports for the entirety of the financial year (FY) 2025 are out. Although SUVs are more popular in India, the top-selling model was still a hatchback: the Maruti Wagon R. The Tata Punch, which was the best seller in FY 2024 took the second spot and the Hyundai Creta came third. Most best-selling cars saw positive growth, with Maruti Fronx witnessing the highest growth. Here is a detailed look at how the best-selling cars performed in FY 2025.

Model FY 2025 FY 2024 Year-on-year (YoY) growth Maruti Wagon R 1,98,451 1,90,855 4 % Tata Punch 1,96,572 2,02,031 -3 % Hyundai Creta 1,94,871 1,86,160 5 % Maruti Ertiga 1,90,972 1,90,091 0.5 % Maruti Brezza 1,89,163 1,88,160 0.5 % Maruti Swift 1,79,641 1,72,808 4 % Maruti Baleno 1,67,161 1,72,094 -3 % Maruti Fronx 1,66,216 1,34,735 23 % Maruti Dzire 1,65,021 1,67,988 -2 % Mahindra Scorpio 1,64,842 1,66,364 -1 %

Key Takeaways

Maruti Wagon R overtook Tata Punch to become the highest-selling car in the financial year of 2024-2025. The hatchback witnessed a growth of 4 percent when compared to last year's sales figures, with a dispatch of nearly 1.99 lakh units.

Tata Punch dropped down to second position when sales figures for FY 2025 are considered. The carmaker sold around 1.97 lakh units of the Punch, which marked a decline of 3 percent when compared to FY 2024.

The Hyundai Creta, which normally leads the compact SUV segment, saw sales figures reaching around 1.95 lakh in FY 2025. The carmaker witnessed an increase in sales when compared to last year, one of the reasons being the release of the Hyundai Creta Electric, sales figures of which are also included.

Maruti dispatched 1.90 lakh units of the Ertiga, which is a similar figure to that of last financial year. The Eritga came third last year and went down one position in FY 2025.

The Brezza also dropped down one position, with the carmaker dispatching nearly 1.9 lakh units. It witnessed a minor growth of around 0.5 percent when compared to FY 2024.

The Maruti Swift, which received a generation update last year, witnessed sales almost crossing the 1.80 lakh figure. The carmaker reported a growth of 4 percent.

Maruti dispatched nearly 1.67 lakh units of the Baleno, which was a 3 percent decline. The hatchback, however, retained its 7th spot.

Maruti Fronx came 8th on this list with sales figures of slightly more than 1.66 lakh. The crossover saw a growth of 23 percent when compared to last year.

Maruti dispatched 1.65 lakh units of the Dzire, which resulted in a decline of 2 percent when compared to FY 2024. The Dzire was ranked 7th last year.

Mahindra dispatched nearly 1.65 lakh units of Scorpio and Scorpio N. The carmaker witnessed a decline of 1 percent when compared to last year.

