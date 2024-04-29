Modified On Apr 29, 2024 07:33 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Apart from new design and features, the XUV 3XO also offers the first-in-segment panoramic sunroof

XUV 3XO available in 5 broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5 and AX7.

Features updated fascia including new grille and headlights along with longer fang-shaped LED DRLs.

Gets new alloy wheel design, and the connected LED tail lights at the rear.

Inside, it borrows the same dashboard as the XUV 400 EV for an updated cabin.

Gets new features such as bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ADAS.

Uses the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the outgoing XUV300..

The T-GDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol engine now also gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

After many test mule sightings and numerous teasers, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the facelifted version of the XUV300, has been launched in India, starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker will start accepting orders for its updated subcompact SUV from May 15, while the deliveries are set to commence from May 26, 2024. Before we get into more details about everything new with the 3XO, here’s the variant-wise introductory pricing for the Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Introductory Ex-showroom Price Variant Manual Automatic 1.2-litre MPFi turbo-petrol MX1 Rs 7.49 lakh N.A. MX2 Pro Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh MX3 Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh MX3 Pro Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh AX5 Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh 1.2-litre TGDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol AX5L Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh AX7 Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh AX7L Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh 1.5-litre Diesel MX2 Rs 9.99 lakh N.A. MX2 Pro Rs 10.39 lakh N.A. MX3 Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh MX3 Pro Rs 11.39 lakh N.A. AX5 Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh AX7 Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh AX7L Rs 14.99 lakh N.A.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom

XUV 3XO Design

The XUV 3XO has received significant design changes inside and out. The fascia is all new and includes a redesigned grille, new headlights with longer fang-shaped LED DRLs, and an updated front bumper. From the side, the silhouette remains the same as before, but it now features newly designed alloy wheels.

Around the back, Mahindra’s facelifted subcompact SUV gets a sharper look with the tailgate flaunting the new ‘XUV 3XO’ moniker, with all new connected LED taillamps and taller bumper design.

Also Check Out: New Toyota Rumion Mid-spec Automatic Variant Launched, Priced At Rs 13 Lakh

XUV 3XO Cabin Updates

The Mahindra 3XO features the same dashboard layout as the XUV400 EV. Compared to the outgoing XUV300, its facelifted version gets an updated centre console and redesigned central AC vents to sit below the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as Adreno X connected car tech. It retains the same steering wheel design but it now sits in front of a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. For a sporty appeal, the XUV 3XO comes with metallic pedals.

But perhaps the biggest highlight of the Mahindra 3XO cabin (literally) is the first-in-segment panoramic sunroof.

XUV 3XO Features

Mahindra has also equipped the XUV 3XO with amenities like 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone AC, rear AC vents, cruise control, and connected car technology with remote AC control feature. The updates also include wireless charging and ventilated front seats.

The passenger safety in the new Mahindra sub-4 metre SUV is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold and hill descent control, traction control, and roll-over mitigation. It also gets 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats, and all-wheel disc brakes, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous brakings, and lane keep assist.

Also Check Out: Check Out The Force Gurkha 5-door In This Detailed Gallery

XUV 3XO Engine & Transmission

Mahindra has retained the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with the XUV 3XO. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT Claimed fuel economy 18.89 kmpl / 17.96 kmpl 20.1kmpl / 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl / 21.2 kmpl

The T-GDi (direct injection) and turbo petrol engines now also get the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

XUV 3XO Rivals

The prices for the Mahindra XUV 3XO will continue to take on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite. It will also take on the upcoming Skoda Sub-4m SUV.

Read More on : XUV 3XO on road price