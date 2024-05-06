Modified On May 06, 2024 02:51 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The new variant is available in both 7- and 8-seater layouts and is priced at a premium of up to Rs 1.45 lakh over the entry-spec GX trim

Toyota now sells the Innova Crysta in four broad variants: GX, GX Plus, VX, and ZX.

Features on board include auto-folding ORVMs, an 8-inch touchscreen and 3 airbags.

Powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed MT.

The Innova Crysta is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It looks like Toyota is on a variant-update spree for 2024. After recently introducing a new top-spec GX (O) variant of the petrol-only Toyota Innova Hycross, the carmaker has now added a fresh mid-spec GX Plus variant to the Toyota Innova Crysta’s lineup.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Price GX Plus 7-seater Rs 21.39 lakh GX Plus 8-seater Rs 21.44 lakh

The new GX Plus variant costs up to Rs 1.45 lakh more than the entry-level GX trim of the diesel-powered MPV.

There are five colours to pick for the GX Plus: Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic.

Features On Offer

Toyota has equipped the Innova Crysta GX Plus variant with auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), fabric seats, and an 8-inch touchscreen. In terms of safety, the Innova Crysta’s GX Plus gets a rear parking camera, three airbags (including a driver-side knee airbag), and vehicle stability control (VSC).

A Diesel-only Model

It comes with a single 2.4-litre diesel engine (150 PS and 343 Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. There are two drive modes as well: Eco and Power.

Price Range And Rivals

The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced in the range of Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.30 lakh. It is a premium alternative to the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens, while serving as a diesel counterpart to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

