Modified On Jan 09, 2024 03:52 PM By Rohit for Renault KWID

The Kwid and Triber get new screens while the Kiger gets updates to make the cabin more premium

The Kwid now gets the most affordable variant offering an automatic gearbox and a touchscreen infotainment system.

New features on Triber include wireless phone charging and a digital driver display.

The Kiger now comes with semi-leatherette seats, dual-tone cabin theme, and auto AC in lower variants.

The Kwid is now priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Renault now retails the Triber between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh.

Prices of the Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11 lakh.

As we usually notice in the first part of a new year, many carmakers give an MY (model year) update to some or all models in their range to keep up with the competition and market demand. Now, Renault India has done the same with all three models in its lineup while also reducing the asking price of some of their variants.

Let’s take a detailed look at the same:

Kwid

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 4.70 lakh Rs 4.70 lakh No change RXL Rs 5 lakh Discontinued – RXL (O) Rs 5.21 lakh Rs 5 lakh (Rs 21,000) RXL (O) AMT [new] – Rs 5.45 lakh – RXT Rs 5.67 lakh Rs 5.50 lakh (Rs 17,000) RXT AMT Rs 6.12 lakh Rs 5.95 lakh (Rs 17,000) Climber Rs 5.88 lakh Rs 5.88 lakh No change Climber AMT Rs 6.33 lakh Rs 6.12 lakh (Rs 21,000)

The Renault Kwid updates are subtle yet noteworthy. Among them, the French brand has implemented rear seatbelt reminders across all variants. Additionally, the touchscreen infotainment system, which was limited to the higher RXT and Climber trims, is now available starting from the lower RXL (O) variant. With this update, the Kwid becomes one of the most affordable cars in the market to get a touchscreen unit.

Renault has also decided to provide the 5-speed AMT starting from the mid-spec RXL (O) variant making it more accessible for those seeking an automatic transmission option on a budget.

Triber

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 6.34 lakh Rs 6 lakh (Rs 34,000) RXL Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 6.80 lakh (RS 25,000) RXT Rs 7.61 lakh Rs 7.61 lakh No change RXT AMT Rs 8.13 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh No change RXZ Rs 8.23 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh No change RXZ AMT Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh No change

The Renault Triber is now available in a new Stealth Black colour as well. Not only that, Renault has even given every variant of the Triber some new features:

RXE- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel and manually adjustable ORVMs

RXL- Rear AC vents

RXT- Reversing camera, rear wiper, 12V power socket, and a PM2.5 air filter

RXZ- A 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, driver-seat armrest, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a PM2.5 air filter

That said, all variants of the sub-4m crossover MPV now come with rear seatbelt reminder and an LED cabin lamp.

Kiger

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RXE Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 6 lakh (Rs 50,000) RXL (new) – Rs 6.60 lakh – RXL AMT (new) – Rs 7.10 lakh – RXT Rs 7.92 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh (Rs 42,000) RXT (O) Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8 lakh (Rs 25,000) RXT AMT Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 8 lakh (Rs 47,000) RXT AMT (O) Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh (Rs 30,000) RXZ Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh No change RXZ AMT Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 9.30 lakh (Rs 5,000) RXT (O) Turbo [new] – Rs 9.30 lakh – RXT (O) Turbo AMT [new] – Rs 10.30 lakh – RXZ Turbo Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No change RXZ Turbo CVT Rs 11 lakh Rs 11 lakh No change

The Renault Kiger stands out with the most comprehensive updates among the trio. Its cosmetic enhancements include red brake callipers and a black and red upholstery, giving it a refreshed look. Renault has also introduced a new mid-spec RXL variant for the naturally aspirated petrol engine and an RXT (O) variant for the turbo-petrol engine, both offered with manual and automatic transmissions. And that’s not all, as all variants of the Renault Kiger now also come with a range of new features mentioned below:

RXT (O) - Auto AC, electrically foldable ORVMs, semi-leatherette upholstery

RXZ - Automatically foldable ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, semi-leatherette upholstery, leatherette steering wheel cover, cruise control (with the N.A. engine), and red brake callipers (Turbo variants only)

Aside from these features, the sub-4m SUV also gets rear seatbelt reminders and an LED cabin lamp as standard.

What do you think of the updates made to Renault’s Indian lineup and which one would you pick among the three cars now? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

