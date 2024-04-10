Modified On Apr 10, 2024 03:20 PM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

The Compass Night Eagle sports blacked out details inside and out along with a few additional features

It gets a black finish for the grille, fog lamp housings, and roof rails.

Comes with 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and a ‘Night Eagle’ badge.

Additional features include front and rear dashcams and rear entertainment screens.

Offered with the SUV’s 2-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

The 2024 Compass Night Eagle edition is priced from Rs 25.04 lakh to Rs 27.04 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Jeep Compass has once again been introduced in the Night Eagle edition in India. This limited edition was first launched in 2020, and then was reintroduced on the facelifted SUV in 2022. For the 2024, the Compass Night Eagle edition sports not only a few cosmetic tweaks inside and out, but also some add-on features.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Night Eagle’s Price Manual Rs 25.04 lakh Automatic Rs 27.04 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

What’s Changed On The Outside?

The latest Night Eagle edition of the Compass gets a gloss black finish for the grille, fog lamp housing, and roof rails, as was prevalent on the older Night Eagle models. Jeep has also provided it with blacked-out monikers on the side fenders and 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Jeep is offering the SUV’s Night Eagle edition in three exterior colours: black, white, and red. All three come with a black roof as standard.

Cabin Revisions And Features Detailed

The 2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition comes in an all-black cabin theme with black inserts on the door trims. It adds to the feature list too with front and rear dashcams, an air purifier, rear entertainment screens, and blue ambient lighting. Other features on board the limited-run Compass variant include a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging.

Jeep is offering the Compass Night Eagle with safety features such as dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake, and a reversing camera.

Gets The Same Diesel Powertrain

The Compass is offered with a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. These are the same options for the Night Eagle edition.

Competition In Check

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition’s can be a premium alternative to blacked-out mid-size SUVs like the MG Hector Blackstorm edition and Tata Harrier Dark variants. It also serves as a sportier-looking alternative to the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross premium SUVs.

