Force Gurkha

The new 3-door version of the Force Gurkha gets the same feature and powertrain updates as its 5-door version

Apart from two extra doors on the side, the Gurkha 5-door looks the same as its 3-door counterpart.

Exterior highlights include circular LED headlights, snorkel, and roof rack.

Inside, the Gurkha 5-door gets a fresh dual-tone upholstery and a 7-seat layout with captain seats in the third row.

Both Gurkha 5-door and 3-door now get a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, and new shift-on-fly feature.

These SUVs use the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, but in a higher state of tune: 140 PS and 320 Nm.

Just days after its unveiling, the Force Gurkha 5-door has been launched at Rs 18 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). But that’s not all, the current 3-door Gurkha has also received the same feature and powertrain updates, and is now priced at Rs 16.75 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

Design

The Force Gurkha 5-door maintains the traditional boxy SUV design, identical to its 3-door version. Up front, it features circular LED headlights with LED DRLs and a rectangular grille displaying the ‘Gurkha’ moniker. Like its 3-door counterpart, the Gurkha 5-door is also equipped with a factory-fitted snorkel on the A-pillar.

In profile, the Gurkha 5-door's increased length over its 3-door version is quite evident, along with the addition of two extra doors and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV also features a '4x4x4' badge on the rear fenders. Moving to the rear, it is equipped with LED tail lights, a roof-mounted spare wheel, and a ladder to access the roof rack. It's also interesting to note that in its new 5-door avatar, the Force SUV now bears an even stronger resemblance to the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.

The design of the 3-door version Force Gurkha remains identical to its previous version, but it borrows newly styled 18-inch alloy wheels from the Gurkha 5-door.

Interior Updates

Inside, both the 3-door and 5-door versions of the Force Gurkha offer the same dashboard layout, with the Gurkha 5-door featuring an extra row of seats and updated upholstery. The 5-door Gurkha is equipped with bench seats for the second row and captain seats in the third row. It also gets roof-mounted AC vents at the rear.

Force has equipped both versions of the Gurkha with amenities like 9-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, and a digital driver’s display. The Gurkha 5-door gets all four power windows as well, while its 3-door version gets front power windows only. The rear passengers also get a fixed panoramic window.

In terms of safety, both SUVs are equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

More Powerful Engine

The updated Gurkha series uses the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, but this time in a higher state of tune .

Engine 2.6-litre diesel engine Power 140 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

Both the Gurkha 5-door and 3-door versions come standard with a 4x4 drivetrain, featuring a low-range transfer case and manually locking front and rear differentials. As part of the update, they also feature electronic swift for the transfer case, known as shift-on-the-fly functionality, allowing switching between 2H, 4H, and 4L. Both SUVs offer a ground clearance of 233 mm, and thanks to the factory-fitted snorkel, they have a water wading capacity of 700 mm.

Rivals

The Force Gurkha 5-door will take on the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door, while it can also be regarded as a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny. The Force Gurkha 3-door on the other hand takes on the regular Mahindra Thar.

