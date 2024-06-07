  • English
Tata Altroz Racer Launched, Prices Start From Rs 9.49 Lakh

Modified On Jun 07, 2024 03:55 PM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

Tata is offering the Altroz Racer in three variants: R1, R2, and R3

  • The Altroz Racer is the sportier iteration of the standard Altroz.

  • Priced between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

  • Gets a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm with a 6-speed MT.

  • Has sportier design elements like a revised grille and dual-tip exhaust.

  • Features a 10.25-inch infotainment system, ventilated front seats and six airbags.

  • Safety tech includes a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor.

The Tata Altroz Racer has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). This hatchback comes in three trim levels and is powered by a powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Its exterior design elements have been revised, and it now offers upgraded features and enhanced safety technology. 

Prices

The Tata Altroz Racer costs between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh. Here's the variant-wise pricing:

Variant

Prices

R1

Rs 9.49 lakh

R2

Rs 10.49 lakh

R3

Rs 10.99 lakh

(all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan India)

Sportier exterior

The Tata Altroz Racer maintains the same design as the regular Altroz but features specific styling elements that give it a sporty look. These enhancements include a new grille, dual-tip exhaust, and black alloy wheels. Dual white stripes run from the hood to the rear roof, adding to its sporty appeal. The car also sports a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders and an ‘i-Turbo+’ badge on the tailgate. The Altroz Racer comes in Atomic Orange, Pure Grey, and Avenue White colour options.

Tata Altroz Racer front three-fourth

Enhanced Interiors and Features

The interior of the Tata Altroz Racer retains the same layout as the regular model’s but includes new features such as black leatherette seats with 'Racer' graphics on the headrests. It also features themed ambient lighting, as well as orange accents on the dashboard around the AC vents and contrast orange stitching on the seats. The Altroz Racer comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen entertainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 7-inch completely digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats. It also has six airbags (as standard) and a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor.

Tata Altroz Racer interiors

More Potent Engine

The Altroz Racer features the Tata Nexon's turbo-petrol engine, with the following specifications:

Specifications

1.2 turbo-petrol engine

Power

120 PS

Torque

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

This engine is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with no automatic option on offer for now.

Tata Altroz Racer rear three-fourth

Rival

The Tata Altroz Racer competes directly with the Hyundai i20 N Line.

D
Published by
Dipan
Write your Comment on Tata Altroz Racer

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Altroz Racer

