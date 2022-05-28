Modified On May 28, 2022 12:26 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

This month, buyers with a Rs 10 to Rs 20 lakh budget will get new and exciting options

The month of June is going to be exciting, as we’re seeing many anticipated launches and unveils. Obviously, the most awaited launch will be of the new Mahindra Scorpio N. The other cars for this month will include new SUVs, a new sub-10 lakh car and a premium EV. Here are the models we expect to see reaching showrooms this month:

New Mahindra Scorpio N

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

Alternatives: Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun.

Mahindra has confirmed that it will introduce the Scorpio N on June 27. The exterior styling of the new-generation SUV has already been revealed. It will get a generation update, giving it a complete makeover. The new Scorpio N will be offered with the XUV700 and Thar’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, the former in different states of tuning. Transmission options will include 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, along with an optional 4WD for both the engines. Meanwhile, the existing Scorpio will also be retained with the suffix ‘Classic’.

Facelifted Hyundai Venue

Expected Price: Rs 7.5 lakh onwards

Rivals: Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300.

Hyundai is likely to launch the facelifted Venue on June 16. Its offline bookings are already open at dealerships. The 2022 Venue’s exterior styling has already been leaked via a 3D model configurator. Its interior is also expected to undergo minor changes for the upholstery and dashboard layout. The updated Vitara Brezza-rival should also gain more features such as ventilated front seats, a bigger touchscreen, and full LED lighting. It should continue with its existing engines only but the carmaker might just introduce the diesel-auto combination from the Sonet.

New Maruti Vitara Brezza

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh onwards

Rivals: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet.

One of the best-selling SUVs of the country, the Vitara Brezza, will receive a generation update by the end of June. It was recently spied undisguised again, giving us a detailed look at its exterior styling. The interior will also undergo a makeover, inspired by the new Baleno. It’s getting more features such as an electric sunroof, a bigger touchscreen infotainment, paddle shifters, wireless charging, and multiple airbags. Moreover, the subcompact Maruti will receive the latest version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a new (and optional) 6-speed automatic unit.

Volkswagen Virtus

Expected Price: Rs 11.5 lakh onwards

Rivals: Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Slavia.

Volkswagen is all set to bring in the Virtus on June 9. It’s essentially a Vento-replacing sedan, but is bigger, more premium, and powerful. Being VW’s version of the Skoda Slavia, it packs the same 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT (1-litre), and a 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre). The Honda City-rival will feature full LED lighting, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and up to six airbags. We’ve already driven the Virtus, and here are our thoughts.

Citroen C3

Expected Price: Rs 5.5 lakh onwards

Rivals: Tata Punch, Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Citroen will reveal its second model for India, the C3, in June and we’re also expecting the prices to be announced later. Select dealerships have already started accepting offline bookings. It’s essentially a cross-hatch, and its styling inspired its elder sibling, the C5 Aicross. The cabin will feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital driver’s display. The Tata Punch-rival is likely to be offered with 1.2-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Toyota Hyryder Hybrid SUV

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh onwards

Rivals: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun

The upcoming Creta-rival from Toyota is slated to debut sometime in June. Through our sources, we recently learned that the new compact SUV will be called Hyryder. It will use a self-charging hybrid powertrain like the new Honda City e:HEV. It will be a premium offering, with features such as six airbags, a 360-degree camera, sunroof, and connected car technology. First Toyota will launch its compact SUV, followed by its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. However, both the SUVs will be distinctively styled, and not like the identically-styled Glanza-Baleno and Brezza-Urban Cruiser.

Kia EV6

Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW i4, Volvo XC40 Recharge

The south-korean carmaker will enter the premium EV segment with the EV6 on June 2. It’s an electric crossover, which will be fully imported and sold in a limited batch of 100 units. The EV6 gets a 77.4kWh battery pack with a range of up to 528 kilometres. You’ll have choices of rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains, the former offering a single motor, and the latter a dual-motor setup. It will feature an electric sunroof, dual 12.3-inch curved touchscreen and driver’s display, heads-up display, eight airbags, and ADAS suite. On the safety front, the EV6 recently aced the Euro/Australian NCAP crash tests with a solid 5-star rating. Want to know how it drives? Here’s our first drive review.