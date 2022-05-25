Published On May 25, 2022 04:47 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

SUV will be offered with turbodiesel and turbo-petrol engine choices, both with manual and automatic transmission options

Mahindra’s Scorpio N to use the XUV700 and Thar’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, but in different states of tune.

The Scorpio N’s diesel engine will deliver 130PS for the lower variants and 160PS for the higher-end variants.

The turbo-petrol will deliver 170PS for all the variants.

Both the engines to get 4X4 with low range gearbox as an option.

Launch on June 27; Prices expected to start from Rs 10 lakh.

According to our sources, we have learnt exclusive details about the power figures of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N. The SUV will be offered with the same turbo-petrol and turbodiesel engines that we see on the Thar and XUV700, but will deliver different outputs.

Specs Scorpio Thar XUV700 2.2-litre diesel 130PS/160PS 130PS 155PS/185PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 170PS 150PS 200PS

The 2022 Scorpio-N will be offered with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The diesel engine will get the 130PS tune for the lower variants, while the higher grades will boast 160PS. For reference, the current Scorpio (which will be renamed as Scorpio Classic) is also available in two tunes: 120PS for the base trim and 140PS for the rest.

The 170PS made by the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol will be standard for all the variants. It’s around 20PS more than the off-roader and 30PS less than the XUV700. The 160PS diesel and turbo-petrol engines will be offered with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The new Scorpio N will also get the option of 4X4, which will be offered on the petrol and diesel versions.

The first set of exterior images of the 2022 Scorpio N are already out. It gets an extensive exterior and interior design overhaul (over its predecessor), but maintains the essence of the Scorpio with its boxy and rugged stance. It will be offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations, with the third row getting front-facing seats instead of the side-facing jump seats (seen on the current model).

In terms of features, the Scorpio-N will receive full LED lighting, electric sunroof, dual zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and various active and passive safety features.

Mahindra is expected to price the new Scorpio N from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will face competition from similarly-priced compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, and the Volkswagen Taigun.