The India-spec C3 will be revealed in June with a launch expected soon after

Citroen C3’s design is inspired by the C5 Aircross.

Features on board will include a 10-inch touchscreen and a digital driver display.

Likely to be offered with 1.2-litre NA petrol and turbo-petrol engine options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

Citroen is gearing up to reveal the India-spec C3 in June, which will soon be followed up with its market launch. Ahead of its price announcement, some dealerships across the country have started accepting offline bookings for the model.

The India-spec C3 should have a lot in common with the near-production model that was revealed in September 2021. It will also take design inspiration from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross, that includes chunky body cladding, split headlights setup, and multiple dual tone paint options. Its ground clearance stands at 180mm, 7mm shy than that of its prime rival, the Tata Punch.

Inside, the cabin will likely sport a highlighting trim on the dashboard and fabric upholstery. As seen in the C5 Aircross, the C3 also has quirky design bits on the inside like the AC vents. Citroen will offer the C3 with a 10-inch touchscreen unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital driver display.

The C3 will likely be provided with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options. Both manual and automatic transmissions should be on offer. A diesel motor will not be made available.

Citroen is expected to price the India-spec C3 from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. The Tata Punch aside, the C3 will go up against the Maruti Ignis and Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.