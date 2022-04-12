English | हिंदी

Volkswagen Virtus Prices To Be Announced On June 9

Modified On Apr 12, 2022 05:33 PM

The sedan shares its underpinnings with the Slavia and will retail at a similar price

  • Official bookings are already open across the country. 

  • To be available in Dynamic and Performance (GT) line trims. 

  • Features include up to six airbags, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment. 

  • Gets 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions. 

Volkswagen is going to announce the prices of the Virtus sedan on June 9. Its online and offline bookings are already underway and its mass-production has also commenced. 

The Volkswagen Virtus shares its underpinnings and powertrains with the Skoda Slavia. However, each gets distinct exterior and interior styling elements. The sedan will be available in Dynamic and Performance (GT) line trims. 

The Virtus gets 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The 1-litre unit gets the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic while the 1.5-litre gets a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch auto) as standard. The GT trims will exclusively get the 1.5-litre TSI-DSG combination. 

The Volkswagen sedan features LED headlamps as standard, an electric sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch fully digital driver’s display, front ventilated seats, up to six airbags, ESC, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera. 

Volkswagen is expected to price the Virtus from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will compete with the Hyundai VernaMaruti Suzuki CiazHonda City, and the Skoda Slavia.

