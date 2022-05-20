Published On May 20, 2022 08:59 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

A test mule spied towards the end of 2021 suggests that the SUV will get a mild facelift to keep it up with the times

Mahindra has christened the new-gen Scorpio as the Scorpio N.

The existing model will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N as the two Honda Citys.

Likely to get a few cosmetic updates inside and out.

Should be powered by the base-spec S3’s 120PS 2.2-litre diesel engine with the 5-speed MT.

Likely to be offered in limited variants; to sit below the Scorpio N in Mahindra’s lineup.

Mahindra could offer the Scorpio Classic mainly to fleet operators.

Mahindra has showcased the exterior of the new-gen Scorpio and also announced that the new SUV will be called the ‘Scorpio-N’. During the same time, the carmaker revealed that the existing model will continue to be on sale as ‘Scorpio Classic’.

Towards the end of 2021, a test mule of the current-gen Scorpio was spotted with partial camouflage. This suggests that the SUV will get a mild facelift to keep it up with the times. From the spy shots, it looks like the SUV will feature a revised grille and tweaked bumpers. Expect it to be offered only in the base-spec S3+ trim as the test mule had steel wheels and unpainted body cladding.

The carmaker could provide it with a fresh upholstery and some new features. Even then, it will carry on with a basic equipment list which should consist of a manual AC, power windows, halogen headlights, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra should equip the Scorpio Classic with the existing SUV’s 120PS/280Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine that powers the S3+ trim. It will continue with the 5-speed manual transmission setup. The engine is also available in a higher 140PS with a 6-speed manual, but this setup is unlikely to be offered with the Classic model.

We expect the Scorpio Classic to be offered in limited variants as seen in the case with the Honda fourth-gen City, making it a viable option for fleet operators. It will sit below the Scorpio N in the SUV’s line-up. Speaking of the new Scorpio-N, the carmaker will launch it on June 27.

