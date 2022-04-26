Upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUVs To Feature Distinctive Styling, Debut In June

Modified On Apr 26, 2022 03:29 PM By Sonny for Toyota D22

But the models won’t be as visually distinctive as the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

The jointly-developed compact SUVs will have different front and rear end styling.

The design differentiation will be akin to the differences seen between the new Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

Both upcoming SUVs to be based on a localised version of Toyota’s compact global platform.

Toyota to unveil its version of the new SUV in in June and Maruti to follow suit

The updated model will also feature a self-charging hybrid powertrain option.

The upcoming compact SUVs from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will be making their debut in June. While cross-engineered with a high degree of similarity, the two SUVs will feature distinctive designs to differentiate themselves from one another, according to sources in the know.

The differences in design between Maruti and Toyota models are usually limited to the front and rear profiles, and the new SUVs will follow the same pattern. This degree of distinction has already been witnessed in India with the new Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza, and also with the Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser.

Pictured: Toyota RAV4 and Suzuki Across

The situation is similar globally, as the models shared between Suzuki and Toyota can be primarily distinguished through their front end design and their wheels. While the current visual differentiation between Maruti and Toyota models is not as drastic as something between cars from Skoda and Volkswagen, it is a step forward nonetheless.

Related: Toyota And Maruti’s Hyundai Creta Rival To Be Manufactured Solely By Toyota

The interior and the equipment list of the jointly-developed compact SUVs are expected to be the same. They are likely to come with new features that debuted on the 2022 Baleno, such as a large infotainment touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and a head-up display, to name a few.

The upcoming SUVs will be based on a localised version of the Toyota TNGA-B platform, and be manufactured solely by Toyota for both brands. They will also feature a self-charging hybrid powertrain, likely the same as the Toyota Yaris Cross which consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a motor and a small battery pack. This hybrid setup is capable of switching between pure-electric, hybrid and engine-only modes to ensure maximum efficiency.

Toyota will be launching its version of the upcoming SUV ahead of Maruti. The new models will be taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Image Source