Published On May 26, 2022 12:11 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

The updated subcompact SUV will receive significant styling upgrades and new features

The exterior styling of the facelifted Venue has been leaked.

The front end gets a complete overhaul, inspired by the incoming Tucson.

The rear profile looks more prominent and modern, especially with the connected LED taillights.

Interior changes could include a fresh upholstery and mildly updated dashboard layout.

Feature additions should include ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and four airbags (standard).

Likely to get no mechanical changes, save for the addition of a diesel-automatic combination.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue’s exterior styling has been leaked via a 3D model configuration. The unofficial bookings for the SUV are already open and the prices will be announced on June 16.

The 2022 Venue’s front profile is inspired by the new generation Tucson, which will be launched in India this year. In these leaked 3D model photos, you can see the ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille, but with the same split headlight setup. However, the upper portion of the headlight has been replaced by sleeker lamps.

Also refreshed is the front bumper that is upright and gets a more simplistic look. The side profile remains largely unchanged, save for the slightly tweaked 16-inch alloys. The more prominent rear profile gets connected LED taillights and a restyled bumper. While the changes are quite significant, the overall boxy silhouette of the SUV remains unchanged.

Hyundai is also expected to offer minor revisions inside in the form of a revised upholstery and (maybe) a redesigned centre console. The 2022 Venue will sport new features such as full LED lighting, a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a premium sound system (possibly Bose), front ventilated seats, and four airbags (standard).

What is likely not to change is the subcompact SUV’s engine and transmission options. The engine choices will include an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol with a 5-speed manual, a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual, and a 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), and a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai might also introduce the diesel-automatic option, which is seen on the Kia Sonet. With the facelifted Venue, we’re also getting the second N Line model for India.

The updated Venue will demand a premium over the current model which starts at Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to compete with the likes of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

