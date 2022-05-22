Published On May 22, 2022 01:14 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The new Brezza is expected to be launched in June

The new Vitara Brezza has been spotted during TVC ad shooting.

The SUV will be completely redesigned sporting new LED lighting, alloy wheels, and fatter body cladding.

To gain electric sunroof, paddle shifters, a bigger (and floating) touchscreen system, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

It will be powered by the latest version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a new 6-speed automatic transmission as an option.

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza has been spotted uncamouflaged during a TVC ad shooting, indicating that its launch is imminent. It will be Maruti’s second big launch for this year, after the Baleno.

The new Brezza will receive a complete design overhaul. There’s a chunky glossy black grille with chrome inserts on top of it, twin pod LED headlamps integrated with DRLs, dual-tone bumper featuring faux silver skid plates and LED fog lamps. It’s been spotted in a dual-tone Red and Black shade, which is already available with the outgoing model.

The side profile, although maintaining the similar boxy silhouette, does look different than the outgoing model. The chunkier body cladding imparts a more rugged look and the roof rails now look more prominent. There are also the new dual-tone alloys which do look flashy.

The rear profile isn’t seen much over here, but we can see that it sports modern sleek wrap-around LED tail lights. It has a sculpted tailgate with the license plate positioned slightly lower than before. The rear bumper completes the rugged look with heavy cladding and dual-tone look, just like the front bumper.

The cabin isn’t seen here but Maruti is expected to upgrade the interior look as well. Going by an earlier set of spy shots, the SUV is getting a new floating touchscreen infotainment (identical to the Baleno’s 9-inch system), an updated instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and paddle shifters. It’s further expected to feature connected car technology like the updated XL6, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, up to six airbags, TPMS, and a 360-degree camera.

The new Brezza will get the latest version of Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, which recently debuted on the updated Ertiga and XL6. The updated engine continues to offer the mild-hybrid technology and delivers an output of 103PS and 137Nm. While the 2022 Brezza will continue with a 5-speed manual transmission, the age-old 4-speed AT will be replaced by a new 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti will command a premium over the Vitara Brezza’s current price range of Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

Source

Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza on road price