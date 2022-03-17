Modified On Mar 17, 2022 08:59 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen’s newest compact sedan, the Virtus, is a promising offering thanks to its powertrains and expansive features list. But is it enough to edge out its competitors?

The Volkswagen Virtus, which will replace the ageing Vento, was unveiled recently. It is slated for a launch in May and will be offered in two broad trims – Dynamic Line and Performance Line – as seen with the Taigun. We also know the colour options for the sedan along with its headlining features. Bookings for the sedan are underway both on Volkswagen’s website and at dealerships. But is the Virtus worth waiting for, or will one of its rivals be better for you? Let’s find out.

Model Price Range Volkswagen Virtus Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (expected) Skoda Slavia Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh New Honda City Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs 8.87 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh Hyundai Verna Rs 9.32 lakh to Rs 15.36 lakh

Skoda Slavia: BUY if you want a European car without waiting till the Virtus’s launch, a similar features list, and familiar fundamentals

Skoda has launched the Slavia in India. It is the Virtus’s platform sibling and hence has nearly the same dimensions, equipment list, and powertrain options as the former. Its features include a digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof. Powertrain options are a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed MT/AT) and the other a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (6-speed MT/7-speed DSG).

Fifth-gen Honda City: BUY for space, comfort, and diesel engine as well as soon to be launched segment-first strong hybrid

The fifth-gen City has been a popular choice of buyers since its launch in 2020. Honda’s decision of offering a diesel engine on the City makes it the only other brand to do so in this segment along with Hyundai. The City will soon also be getting a hybrid version, which is claimed to offer a mileage of almost 30kmpl. Its roomy interiors and comfortable ride quality are also the highlights of the sedan. Its features list includes Amazon-Alexa connectivity, LaneWatch camera, an 8-inch touchscreen, and ambient lighting.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: BUY for space, comfort, mileage, and a good resale value

Maruti’s compact sedan, the Ciaz, has always been a no-nonsense family car. Its highlighting factors include the spacious cabin and a good resale value in its segment. The sedan comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only, but Maruti has paired it with mild-hybrid tech to offer the highest efficiency (over 20kmpl with both manual and automatic gearbox options) among its rivals (currently). While it may not be as feature loaded as its rivals, Maruti has got the basics covered such as a touchscreen, auto climate control, and a 6-speaker music system.

Hyundai Verna: BUY for features and a wide range of engine-gearbox options

The Verna is still your best bet in the segment when it comes to an array of powertrain options along with a big features list. It is also the only compact sedan apart from the Skoda-VW duo to get a turbo-petrol engine option as well as dual-clutch transmission. One area where the Verna does fall back is in terms of rear cabin space. That said, you do get all the bells and whistles including a touchscreen, ventilated front seats, connected car tech, a wireless phone charger, and even front parking sensors (Turbo variants).

Volkswagen Virtus: HOLD for a better driving performance and experience, striking design, and expansive features list

Volkswagen has provided the Virtus with the Taigun’s 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine options. Hence, it is a given that the sedan will offer a better driving experience and performance to those seeking it. The larger engine also comes with Active Cylinder Deactivation (ACT) to shut off two cylinders in less stress conditions like the Slavia. The Virtus, along with the Slavia, has the biggest wheelbase among its rivals, resulting in a spacious cabin for its occupants. Volkswagen is offering the sedan with a single-pane sunroof, connected car tech, a 10-inch touchscreen, and ventilated front seats.

Compact SUVs To Consider At A Similar Price Point











Those seeking an SUV can grab the same deal as the Virtus in either the Skoda Kushaq or the Taigun, as all these models get the same powertrains and a near-similar features list. If you want more features but not from a German duo, there’s a choice between the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. And for buyers looking to have another edge over the competition, it’s the MG Astor which gets the segment-first Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Here’s a look at your options and their prices:

Model Price Range Hyundai Creta Rs 10.23 lakh to Rs 17.94 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh MG Astor Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi