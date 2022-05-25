Published On May 25, 2022 07:38 PM By Tarun for Kia EV6

The EV6 will be sold in India through the CBU route (fully imported)

The EV6 gets a 5-star safety rating with a stable front passenger area.

Scores 90 percent in adult occupant safety, 86 percent in child occupant protection, and 87 percent in safety assist technologies.

The tested model gets six airbags, automatic emergency braking, speed assistance system, and lane-keep assist.

To be offered with a 77.4 kWh battery pack with a range of over 500 kilometres.

To have an option of RWD and AWD drivetrains.

Kia India to launch the electric crossover on June 2; bookings to commence on May 26.

The soon-to-be-launched Kia EV6 has received a complete five star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests. Indian buyers can rejoice as we’re getting the EV6 through the CBU (completely-built-up) route, which will come with the same specifications but with certain market changes.

The Kia EV6 has scored 90 percent in adult occupant safety and 86 percent in child occupant. Pedestrian safety has been rated at 64 percent, while it has received 87 percent rating in terms of safety assist technologies.

The EV6’s safety features include six airbags, seat belt pretensioner and load-limiter, seat belt reminders, automatic emergency braking, speed assistance and lane-keep assist. The front passenger area was rated stable during a frontal offset test and with that, it has scored well in all the necessary parameters for determining the safety rating.

The Kia EV6 will go on sale in India on June 2. Its official pre-bookings will commence from May 26. It will be offered in a single top-spec GT Line trim, but with the two drivetrain options.

The electric Kia crossover will use a 77.4kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP claimed range of over 500 kilometres. You’ll have a choice of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The former will get a single motor while the AWD will get a dual motor setup. The single motor variant will deliver 229PS and 350Nm of torque, while the dual-motor will offer 325PS and 605Nm.

Since it will be offered in the fully-loaded GT trim, the EV6 will feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated, heated, and powered front seats, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, heads-up display, and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, it would get eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

The Kia EV6 is expected to be priced around Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh. It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.