    Mahindra Scorpio N Set To Get A New One-Below-Top Z8 T Variant, Top-spec Z8 L To Get ADAS

    Modified On Jun 25, 2025 06:56 PM By Bikramjit

    70 Views
    The new Z8 T variant is positioned below the top-spec Z8 L variant and it will also get the special Carbon Edition

    Mahindra recently teased the addition of ADAS for the Mahindra Scorpio N. Now, more info about the updated Scorpio N has surfaced online via a leaked internal document. There will be a new Z8 T variant on offer, which  is expected to bring a host of updates alongside sharing a Carbon Edition, while the top-spec Z8 L variant will be updated with the ADAS suite. We expect the updated Mahindra Scorpio N to launch soon. 

    Without further ado, here’s all that is found in the document.

    Feature Updates

    The Z8 T variant is confirmed to introduce an electronic parking brake with auto-hold to the Scorpio N lineup. 

    Being positioned above the Z8, the Z8 T will carry forward all the features offered in the Z8 variant, including analogue dials with 7-inch multi-info display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, push-button start, connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger.  Other features from the current Z8 L like a 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an auto-dimming IRVM has been rolled down to the Z8 T variant. 

    Meanwhile, the top-spec Z8 L variant will get updated with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. This variant will also get driver drowsiness detection, a feature that won’t be offered with the upcoming Z8 T. 

    Powertrain Options

    The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 T variant is also shown in the image to be available with all the powertrain options, including both engine options and drivetrains.

    Engine

    2-litre turbo petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive

    *MT-manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic

    Expected Price & Rivals

    Mahindra Scorpio N Front

    Since the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 T variant will sit between the Z8 and Z8 L variants, here are the current prices of those two for reference. 

    Scorpio N Z8

    Rs 19.16 lakh to Rs 23.53 lakh

    Scorpio N Z8 L

    Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh

    With the added features, the Z8 L is expected to get a price hike, while the Z8 T is expected to be priced similarly to the current Z8 L. The Scorpio N will continue rivalling the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

    Source

