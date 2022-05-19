Published On May 19, 2022 08:34 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

The facelifted subcompact SUV will get a refreshed look, new features, and possibly a diesel-auto option

Only select variants (limited stock) of the pre-facelift Venue are currently available. DCT and iMT versions on hold.

The facelifted Venue has been spied several times in India

Expected to gain a bigger touchscreen, Bose-sound system, front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

No changes likely to the engine and transmission options, but diesel-auto possible.

The facelifted Venue will also get an N-Line variant.

Launch expected in June.

Select Hyundai dealerships have started accepting the pre-launch bookings for the facelifted Venue unofficially. Our dealer sources have confirmed that only select variants of the pre-facelift Venue are currently on sale, while the DCT and iMT variants are on hold. Online bookings for the subcompact SUV have also been halted.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will get a refreshed look inside and out. It will get a completely new grille (inspired by the facelifted Creta and new generation Tucson), refreshed bumpers, new alloys and a revised taillight setup. Although, going by the spy shots, it seems that the split headlamp cluster will be retained.

The facelifted Venue’s cabin is expected to go through some changes as well, possibly related to the interior shade and seat upholstery. It’s expected to receive some features such as a bigger touchscreen infotainment system (possibly the Sonet’s 10.25-inch display), Bose-sound system, front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

For reference, the SUV already has an electric sunroof, automatic AC, cruise control, an air purifier, connected car technology, tyre pressure monitoring system, up to six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue should continue with its existing engines which comprise an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel. The naturally aspirated motor gets a 5-speed manual, the 1.0-litre mill gets a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed iMT, while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual transmission.

It is quite possible that the facelifted Venue will get the Kia Sonet’s 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as an option.

The facelifted Venue is expected to be retailed from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival other subcompact SUVs in India which include the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

