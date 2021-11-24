Top 7 Features Incoming On The New Maruti Vitara Brezza

Modified On Nov 24, 2021 11:24 AM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The new Brezza should also be the first Maruti car to get these features

The 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza will become an upmarket offering as it was recently spied with many new, premium features. Some of these features cannot be found on any current Maruti cars. With these upgrades, it will be a feature-rich rival to the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue.

Main changes seen on the new Brezza include a refreshed exterior profile, updated cabin and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Meanwhile, the rear profile continues to get a chrome strip on the boot lid, but ditches the ‘Vitara’ inscription. On the strip, you can just see ‘Brezza’ inscribed, which could mean that it might lose the ‘Vitara’ part of the moniker.

In terms of tech and comforts, here are the top 7 features incoming on the new Brezza:

Electric Sunroof

A first for a Maruti. Going by its recent spy shots, the new Brezza will get an electric sunroof, likely limited to the top-end variant. Among its rivals, the Nexon, XUV300, Sonet, and Venue offer one too.

Paddle Shifters

Even this is a first for a Maruti. The same 2022 Brezza test mule spied with a sunroof was also equipped with paddle shifters. As of now, they’re only found on the Kia Sonet in the sub-4m SUV segment. While it’s not a very important feature, its addition gives the Maruti compact utility vehicle a sporty touch.

A Larger Touchscreen for the Infotainment System

The new Brezza can be seen with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and it’s larger than the current one. The new system will be a nice upgrade over the outdated Smartplay Studio infotainment setup with the 7-inch touchscreen.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The Brezza is expected to gain wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, which is one of the most trending features currently. That said, it could still be restricted to the higher-specced variants of the updated model.

Connected Car Tech

Maruti is expected to equip the 2022 Brezza with more advanced connected car technology. Features such as remote engine start/stop, climate control and headlight control would allow it to catch up with the competition.

A New Driver’s Display

The spy shots show that it will get a new instrument cluster. However, it doesn’t look like a digital unit and instead is similar to that of the S-Cross and Ciaz. It would get a larger, coloured MID (multi-information display) showing a wider variety of information.

Increased Safety

The manufacturer could offer more airbags (as the current model only gets dual front airbags) on the subcompact SUV. The 2022 Brezza is likely to be built on the Suzuki HEARTECT platform which could further improve its current Global NCAP safety rating of four stars.

The 2022 Brezza is expected to stick with its 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. While it will retain the 5-speed manual transmission, the age-old 4-speed torque converter automatic is likely to be replaced by a newer unit.

