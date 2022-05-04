Published On May 04, 2022 05:30 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

It will rival the Tata Punch, Maruti Swift, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Citroen C3 will be a cross-hatch bearing many styling similarities with the C5 Aircross.

Will feature a 10-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster.

Likely to be powered by 1.2-litre NA and turbo-petrol engine options paired with manual and auto transmissions.

Expected to retail from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen is going to reveal the India-spec C3 in June. It will be the French carmaker’s second product for India, after the C5 Aircross. It’s essentially a cross-hatch with its styling inspired by elder sibling C5 Aircross.

Going by the earlier spy shots, the C3 should look identical to the near production model, which was unveiled in September 2021. The highlight of the C3 would be the 10 different body shade options, including multiple dual tone ones. The exterior styling cues will boast of heavy body cladding, a split headlamp setup, and Citroen’s iconic grille.

It will get a rugged styling for the cabin with features such as a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster.

The engine specifications are yet to be revealed, but the C3 will likely be offered with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol choices. While there won’t be any diesel motor on offer, both manual and automatic transmissions should be on the cards.