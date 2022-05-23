Published On May 23, 2022 05:57 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The second-generation model will get a complete design overhaul, new features and an updated powertrain

Prices of the new Maruti Brezza to be out by the end of June.

Exterior upgrades include sharper styling, new LED lighting, and beefier body cladding.

The cabin will receive an overhaul including an all-black interior theme.

New features to include a bigger touchscreen, electric sunroof, and paddle shifters.

Sub-4m SUV to use Maruti’s new 1.5-litre petrol engine and new 6-speed automatic transmission option.

Maruti Suzuki is going to launch the second-generation Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV by the end of June. The new Brezza has already been spied undisguised multiple times ahead of launch.

The new Vitara Brezza’s styling will be completely revamped, giving it a sharper and rugged look. The grille will now receive a gloss black treatment with chrome inserts above it. The beefier body cladding all around will give it a more prominent SUV look. The flashy five-spoke alloy wheels, twin-pod LED taillights, L-shaped LED DRLs and wraparound taillights add to its premium nature.

The cabin will undergo a makeover, and will be inspired by the new Baleno. It will get an all-black interior theme with new upholstery and a flat-bottom steering wheel. In terms of features, Maruti will offer the new Brezza with a bigger freestanding infotainment touchscreen (the Baleno’s 9-inch system), a tweaked instrument panel, and electric sunroof. It’s also expected to feature wireless charging, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

(XL6's paddle shifters for reference)

Maruti’s latest version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine will make its way to the new Brezza. The updated engine recently debuted on the 2022 Ertiga and XL6, with performance rated at 103PS and 137Nm. The existing 4-speed torque converter automatic will now be replaced by a modern 6-speed AT with paddle shifters, along with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new Vitara Brezza will command a premium over the SUV’s current price that ranges from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With this update, the Maruti subcompact SUV will be a tougher and relatively modern rival to the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.