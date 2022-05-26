Modified On May 26, 2022 08:21 AM By Rohit for Kia EV6

You can reserve yours for Rs 3 lakh both online and at select Kia dealerships

Kia to launch the EV6 on June 2.

To be offered in limited numbers being a direct import.

The EV6 will be available in five colours: white, silver, red, blue, and black.

Features on offer will include two 12.3-inch displays and dual zone climate control.

To get a 77.4kWh battery pack with a WLTP-rated range of around 500km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia India has opened its order books for the EV6 ahead of the car's launch on June 2. You can book the electric crossover for Rs 3 lakh both online and at select Kia dealerships. The EV6 will be sold in limited quantities as it will be coming to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

The Kia EV gets sporty exterior styling including a sharp roofline and muscular arches. In terms of size, it is longer and almost as wide as the Tata Safari and has a wheelbase of 2900mm (even longer than that of the Toyota Fortuner!). Kia will offer the electric crossover with five exterior colour choices which are white, silver, red, blue, and black.

Inside, the EV6 has a minimalist cabin layout, with the dual 12.3-inch integrated displays being the highlight. The EV also comes with dual zone climate control, a sunroof (not a panoramic unit), ventilated and powered front seats, and wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The India-spec electric crossover will get a 77.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of around 500km (WLTP). It will be available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The former will get a single rear motor, while the latter will get one motor on each axle.

With a 350kW charger, the 10-80 per cent charge can be had in just 18 minutes. A 50kW charger for the same 10-80 per cent charge will take 1 hour 13 minutes. The common 25kW and 15kW chargers will take a bit more time and charging via a home socket from 0 to 100 per cent will take 36 hours.

We expect the EV6’s price to range between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.