Tata Harrier EV Top Variant vs Tata Harrier Top Variant: Does The EV Version Justify Its Premium?

Should you pick the Harrier EV’s top-spec RWD variant over the standard Harrier’s flagship diesel-automatic variant? We answer that in this report

Following several teasers, Tata Motors launched the Tata Harrier EV, but for now, prices of only the rear-wheel-drive variants have been announced. It is offered in three broad trims, Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered, with two battery pack options. But how does it compare to its ICE-powered counterpart, the Tata Harrier, especially when put top-spec variants of both SUVs? The Harrier EV’s top variant with the RWD variant costs around Rs 1 lakh more than the diesel-auto combination. So which one is a more value proposition? Let’s find out…

Price

Model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75 Rs 27.49 lakh Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth Rs 25.10 lakh (manual transmission variant) Rs 26.50 lakh (automatic transmission variant)

Tata Motors is yet to reveal the full price list of the Harrier EV. For now, the Empowered variant with the 75 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive combination is priced at Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). In comparison, the top-spec Harrier Fearless + Stealth Edition costs Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it around Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the rear-wheel-drive Harrier EV’s top variant.

Dimensions

Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier Difference Length 4,607 mm 4,605 mm +2 mm Width 1,922 mm 1,922 mm No difference Height 1,740 mm 1,740 mm No difference Wheelbase 2,741 mm 2,741 mm No difference Boot space 502 litres 445 litres 57 litres Frunk Up to 67 litres Not available Up to 67 litres

Since the Harrier EV is the electric counterpart of the Harrier, both SUVs share nearly identical dimensions. The Harrier EV is just 2 mm longer but has the similar wheelbase as the Harrier. However, it offers 57 litres of additional boot space. Additionally, the Harrier EV also gets a frunk storage space of 35 litres if you choose top-spec variant with all-wheel drivetrain, while lower-spec rear-wheel drive variants get 67 litres of frunk space.

Powertrain

Model Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75 Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth Battery Pack/ Engine Capacity 75 kWh 2-litre diesel engine Power 238 PS 170 PS Torque 315 Nm 350 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive Transmission Options - 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic Claimed Range 627 km -

With its electric powertrain, the Harrier EV delivers significantly higher power than the Harrier. The top-spec Harrier EV features a rear-wheel-drive setup, unlike the front-wheel-drive configuration of the ICE-powered Harrier. That said, the Harrier ICE offers a tad more torque than the electric version.

Do note that the Harrier EV offers a claimed range of up to 627 km. Meanwhile, the ICE-powered Harrier is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

Features

Features Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75 Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth Exterior Automatic LED headlights

Sequential LED DRLs with charging indicator

Connected LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Rear fog lamp

19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic insert

Integrated side step

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

ORVMs with Tata logo projection LED projector headlights with automatic function

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

Rear fog lamp

19-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails Interior Leatherette wrapped dual-tone steering wheel

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with a cooled storage space

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Wing-type headrests on rear seats

Rear window sunshades

Ambient lighting on dashboard, doors, and sunroof

Front seatback pockets

Parcel tray Leatherette wrapped steering wheel Leatherette seat upholstery Front armrest with a cooled storage space 60:40 split-folding rear seats Rear centre armrest with cupholders Rear window sunshades Ambient lighting Parcel tray Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with welcome retract and memory functions

4-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Boss mode on co-driver’s seat

Panoramic sunroof with voice assistance

Three drive modes

Dual-zone auto AC

Wireless phone charger

65-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

Digital key with keyless entry function

Powered tailgate with gesture activation

Puddle lamps

Cruise control

Air purifier with air quality index (AQI) display

Paddle shifters for regen modes

Inbuilt Mappls navigation

Driver-side window auto up/down with anti-pinch mode

Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)

Memory function on ORVMs

V2L Technology 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

4-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof with voice assistance

3-terrain response drive modes with rotary drive selector

Dual-zone auto AC

Wireless phone charger

45-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

Keyless entry function

Powered tailgate with gesture activation

Puddle lamps

Cruise control

Air purifier with air quality index (AQI) display

Paddle shifters (AT variant)

One touch driver-side window auto up/down

Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) Infotainment 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech 12.3-inch touchscreen

10-speaker JBL sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech Safety 7 airbags (including a knee airbag)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Disc brakes on all wheels

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Hill hold and hill descent control

360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain sensing wipers

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Auto park assist

Digital IRVM with dashcam functions

Transparent mode

Blind spot monitor

Acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS)

Driver drowsiness alert system 7 airbags (including a knee airbag)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Disc brakes on all wheels

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Hill hold and hill descent control

360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain sensing wipers

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

When it comes to design and interior features, both the Harrier EV and the Harrier offer a similar equipment list. However, the Harrier EV takes things a step further in terms of convenience and safety. It gets a larger infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM with dashcam functionality, a more advanced sound system, and a 540-degree camera with transparent mode that shows the terrain beneath the vehicle.

It also adds rear wing-type headrests and electric boss mode for added comfort. That said, both SUVs offer features like electrically adjustable seats, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless phone charging.

Verdict

Between the two, the Harrier EV stands out with its electric powertrain, higher output figures, and added features. It also gets extra storage space including a frunk. All of this makes the Harrier EV a sensible choice over the standard SUV.

However, the ICE-powered Harrier still makes a strong case with its diesel engine and lower price. It's a practical option for buyers who prefer traditional powertrains, especially those who often travel long distances where charging infrastructure may not be easily accessible.

However, the package that the Harrier EV offers over the regular version in terms of features and performance, its premium over the ICE version feels justified.

So, which one fits your needs better? Let us know in the comments.