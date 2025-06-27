All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Tata Harrier EV Top Variant vs Tata Harrier Top Variant: Does The EV Version Justify Its Premium?

    Modified On Jun 27, 2025 12:53 PM By CarDekho

    5K Views
    • Write a comment

    Should you pick the Harrier EV’s top-spec RWD variant over the standard Harrier’s flagship diesel-automatic variant? We answer that in this report

    Following several teasers, Tata Motors launched the Tata Harrier EV, but for now, prices of only the rear-wheel-drive variants have been announced. It is offered in three broad trims, Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered, with two battery pack options. But how does it compare to its ICE-powered counterpart, the Tata Harrier, especially when put top-spec variants of both SUVs? The Harrier EV’s top variant with the RWD variant costs around Rs 1 lakh more than the diesel-auto combination. So which one is a more value proposition? Let’s find out…

    Price

    Model

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75

    Rs 27.49 lakh

    Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth

    Rs 25.10 lakh (manual transmission variant)

    Rs 26.50 lakh (automatic transmission variant)

    Tata Motors is yet to reveal the full price list of the Harrier EV. For now, the Empowered variant with the 75 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive combination is priced at Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). In comparison, the top-spec Harrier Fearless + Stealth Edition costs Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it around Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the rear-wheel-drive Harrier EV’s top variant.

    Dimensions

    Tata Harrier side profile

     

    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier 

    Difference

    Length

    4,607 mm

    4,605 mm

    +2 mm

    Width 

    1,922 mm

    1,922 mm

    No difference

    Height

    1,740 mm

    1,740 mm

    No difference

    Wheelbase

    2,741 mm

    2,741 mm

    No difference

    Boot space

    502 litres

    445 litres

    57 litres

    Frunk

    Up to 67 litres

    Not available

    Up to 67 litres

    Since the Harrier EV is the electric counterpart of the Harrier, both SUVs share nearly identical dimensions. The Harrier EV is just 2 mm longer but has the similar wheelbase as the Harrier. However, it offers 57 litres of additional boot space. Additionally, the Harrier EV also gets a frunk storage space of 35 litres if you choose top-spec variant with all-wheel drivetrain, while lower-spec rear-wheel drive variants get 67 litres of frunk space.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75

    Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth

    Battery Pack/ Engine Capacity 

    75 kWh

    2-litre diesel engine

    Power

    238 PS

    170 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    350 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Front-wheel Drive

    Transmission Options

    -

    6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic

    Claimed Range

    627 km

    -

    With its electric powertrain, the Harrier EV delivers significantly higher power than the Harrier. The top-spec Harrier EV features a rear-wheel-drive setup, unlike the front-wheel-drive configuration of the ICE-powered Harrier. That said, the Harrier ICE offers a tad more torque than the electric version. 

    Do note that the Harrier EV offers a claimed range of up to 627 km. Meanwhile, the ICE-powered Harrier is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

    Features

    Tata Harrier dashboard

    Features

    Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75

    Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth

    Exterior

    • Automatic LED headlights

    • Sequential LED DRLs with charging indicator

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

    • Rear fog lamp

    • 19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic insert

    • Integrated side step

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Roof rails

    • ORVMs with Tata logo projection

    • LED projector headlights with automatic function

    • LED DRLs

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

    • Rear fog lamp

    • 19-inch alloy wheels 

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Roof rails

    Interior

    • Leatherette wrapped dual-tone steering wheel

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Front armrest with a cooled storage space

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Wing-type headrests on rear seats

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Ambient lighting on dashboard, doors, and sunroof

    • Front seatback pockets

    • Parcel tray

    Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

    Leatherette seat upholstery

    Front armrest with a cooled storage space

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Rear window sunshades

    Ambient lighting 

    Parcel tray

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with welcome retract and memory functions

    • 4-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Boss mode on co-driver’s seat

    • Panoramic sunroof with voice assistance

    • Three drive modes

    • Dual-zone auto AC

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 65-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

    • Digital key with keyless entry function

    • Powered tailgate with gesture activation

    • Puddle lamps

    • Cruise control

    • Air purifier with air quality index (AQI) display

    • Paddle shifters for regen modes

    • Inbuilt Mappls navigation

    • Driver-side window auto up/down with anti-pinch mode

    • Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) 

    • Memory function on ORVMs

    • V2L Technology

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

    • 4-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Panoramic sunroof with voice assistance

    • 3-terrain response drive modes with rotary drive selector

    • Dual-zone auto AC

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 45-watt USB type-C phone charging ports

    • Keyless entry function

    • Powered tailgate with gesture activation

    • Puddle lamps

    • Cruise control

    • Air purifier with air quality index (AQI) display

    • Paddle shifters (AT variant)

    • One touch driver-side window auto up/down

    • Electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs)

    Infotainment

    • 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Connected car tech 

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen 

    • 10-speaker JBL sound system

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Connected car tech 

    Safety

    • 7 airbags (including a knee airbag)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

    • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

    • Hill hold and hill descent control

    • 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Rain sensing wipers

    • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    • Auto park assist

    • Digital IRVM with dashcam functions

    • Transparent mode

    • Blind spot monitor

    • Acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS)

    • Driver drowsiness alert system

    • 7 airbags (including a knee airbag)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

    • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

    • Hill hold and hill descent control

    • 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Rain sensing wipers

    • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    When it comes to design and interior features, both the Harrier EV and the Harrier offer a similar equipment list. However, the Harrier EV takes things a step further in terms of convenience and safety. It gets a larger infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM with dashcam functionality, a more advanced sound system, and a 540-degree camera with transparent mode that shows the terrain beneath the vehicle. 

    It also adds rear wing-type headrests and electric boss mode for added comfort. That said, both SUVs offer features like electrically adjustable seats, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless phone charging.

    Verdict

    Tata Harrier driving

    Between the two, the Harrier EV stands out with its electric powertrain, higher output figures, and added features. It also gets extra storage space including a frunk. All of this makes the Harrier EV a sensible choice over the standard SUV. 

    However, the ICE-powered Harrier still makes a strong case with its diesel engine and lower price. It's a practical option for buyers who prefer traditional powertrains, especially those who often travel long distances where charging infrastructure may not be easily accessible.

    However, the package that the Harrier EV offers over the regular version in terms of features and performance, its premium over the ICE version feels justified. 

    So, which one fits your needs better? Let us know in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

    1 comment
    1
    H
    hemang shah
    Jun 27, 2025, 4:56:40 PM

    Torque of 315 is much much for more compared to ice because they stark is available at the first RPM to achieve the torque of the said RPM in ice engine you need some RPM to be achieved on your engine

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Explore similar cars

      Similar cars to compare & consider

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending SUV Cars

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      Tata Harrier EV Top Variant vs Tata Harrier Top Variant: Does The EV Version Justify Its Premium?
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience