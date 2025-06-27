Tata Harrier EV Top Variant vs Tata Harrier Top Variant: Does The EV Version Justify Its Premium?
Modified On Jun 27, 2025
Should you pick the Harrier EV’s top-spec RWD variant over the standard Harrier’s flagship diesel-automatic variant? We answer that in this report
Following several teasers, Tata Motors launched the Tata Harrier EV, but for now, prices of only the rear-wheel-drive variants have been announced. It is offered in three broad trims, Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered, with two battery pack options. But how does it compare to its ICE-powered counterpart, the Tata Harrier, especially when put top-spec variants of both SUVs? The Harrier EV’s top variant with the RWD variant costs around Rs 1 lakh more than the diesel-auto combination. So which one is a more value proposition? Let’s find out…
Price
|
Model
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75
|
Rs 27.49 lakh
|
Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth
|
Rs 25.10 lakh (manual transmission variant)
Rs 26.50 lakh (automatic transmission variant)
Tata Motors is yet to reveal the full price list of the Harrier EV. For now, the Empowered variant with the 75 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive combination is priced at Rs 27.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). In comparison, the top-spec Harrier Fearless + Stealth Edition costs Rs 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it around Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the rear-wheel-drive Harrier EV’s top variant.
Dimensions
|
Tata Harrier EV
|
Tata Harrier
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,607 mm
|
4,605 mm
|
+2 mm
|
Width
|
1,922 mm
|
1,922 mm
|
No difference
|
Height
|
1,740 mm
|
1,740 mm
|
No difference
|
Wheelbase
|
2,741 mm
|
2,741 mm
|
No difference
|
Boot space
|
502 litres
|
445 litres
|
57 litres
|
Frunk
|
Up to 67 litres
|
Not available
|
Up to 67 litres
Since the Harrier EV is the electric counterpart of the Harrier, both SUVs share nearly identical dimensions. The Harrier EV is just 2 mm longer but has the similar wheelbase as the Harrier. However, it offers 57 litres of additional boot space. Additionally, the Harrier EV also gets a frunk storage space of 35 litres if you choose top-spec variant with all-wheel drivetrain, while lower-spec rear-wheel drive variants get 67 litres of frunk space.
Powertrain
|
Model
|
Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75
|
Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth
|
Battery Pack/ Engine Capacity
|
75 kWh
|
2-litre diesel engine
|
Power
|
238 PS
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
315 Nm
|
350 Nm
|
Drivetrain
|
Rear-wheel Drive
|
Front-wheel Drive
|
Transmission Options
|
-
|
6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic
|
Claimed Range
|
627 km
|
-
With its electric powertrain, the Harrier EV delivers significantly higher power than the Harrier. The top-spec Harrier EV features a rear-wheel-drive setup, unlike the front-wheel-drive configuration of the ICE-powered Harrier. That said, the Harrier ICE offers a tad more torque than the electric version.
Do note that the Harrier EV offers a claimed range of up to 627 km. Meanwhile, the ICE-powered Harrier is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.
Features
|
Features
|
Tata Harrier EV Empowered RWD 75
|
Tata Harrier Fearless + Stealth
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
Leatherette wrapped steering wheel
Leatherette seat upholstery
Front armrest with a cooled storage space
60:40 split-folding rear seats
Rear centre armrest with cupholders
Rear window sunshades
Ambient lighting
Parcel tray
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
When it comes to design and interior features, both the Harrier EV and the Harrier offer a similar equipment list. However, the Harrier EV takes things a step further in terms of convenience and safety. It gets a larger infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM with dashcam functionality, a more advanced sound system, and a 540-degree camera with transparent mode that shows the terrain beneath the vehicle.
It also adds rear wing-type headrests and electric boss mode for added comfort. That said, both SUVs offer features like electrically adjustable seats, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless phone charging.
Verdict
Between the two, the Harrier EV stands out with its electric powertrain, higher output figures, and added features. It also gets extra storage space including a frunk. All of this makes the Harrier EV a sensible choice over the standard SUV.
However, the ICE-powered Harrier still makes a strong case with its diesel engine and lower price. It's a practical option for buyers who prefer traditional powertrains, especially those who often travel long distances where charging infrastructure may not be easily accessible.
However, the package that the Harrier EV offers over the regular version in terms of features and performance, its premium over the ICE version feels justified.
So, which one fits your needs better? Let us know in the comments.