Modified On May 24, 2022 01:10 PM By Sonny for Toyota Hyryder

Compact SUV’s debut scheduled for June, will also have a badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki counterpart

Toyota’s upcoming compact SUV, code-named D22, will be called the Hyryder.

Will feature a highly localised hybrid powertrain to offer higher fuel economy.

The Hyryder will have a Maruti Suzuki sibling with shared mechanicals and different exterior design.

It will be taking on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the like.

The upcoming Toyota compact SUV for India, code-named D22, now has a name. Sources in the know have now confirmed to us that this SUV will be called the Hyryder. It is slated to debut in June.

The arrival of the Hyryder will mark the brand’s long-awaited entry into the compact SUV space in India. The SUV has been spied numerous times, but has always sported heavy camouflage. Toyota will be offering it with a strong hybrid powertrain which should offer a combination of improved performance and efficiency to compete with diesel and turbocharged powertrains from its rivals.

Related: How Japanese Brands Are Democratising Hybrid Powertrains In India

The Japanese automotive giant has already announced significant investment in India toward the localisation of hybrid powertrain components and its compact global platform. This will ensure that the hybrid SUV is priced competitively and positioned as a valid alternative to diesel-powered rivals that promise higher fuel economy.

The Hyryder has been developed specifically for markets like India and is being shared with Maruti Suzuki who will introduce a badge-engineered version of the same. However, both SUVs will feature distinctive exterior styling. Both SUVs will be premium offerings with expected features such as connected car technology, 360-degree camera, sunroof and six airbags.

Also read: Upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUVs To Feature Distinctive Styling, Debut In June

The Hyryder will be competing against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Nissan Kicks. The Maruti Suzuki badged version is slated to debut shortly after the arrival of the Toyota Hyryder.

Related: Toyota And Maruti’s Hyundai Creta Rival To Be Manufactured Solely By Toyota