Updated Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 L With ADAS Priced At Rs 21.35 lakh, Also Gets A New Z8 T Variant At Rs 20.29 Lakh
Modified On Jun 27, 2025 03:30 PM By Bikramjit
The new Z8 T variant derives all the top-end features that were earlier offered in the Z8 L, but misses out on the newly added safety feature
The new Z8 T variant is positioned just below the top-spec Z8 L variant.
Features like power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system are now available with Z8 T.
The ADAS suite has as many as 12 features, including lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and more.
Powertrain options remain unchanged. The Z8 T also gets all the engine and transmission options.
The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio N with the new Z8 T variant is launched at Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Also, the top-spec Z8 L variant of the Scorpio N is now updated with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, while some of its features have been rolled down to a whole new Z8 T variant. We have detailed everything about the updates in the next sections.
But before that, let’s take a look at the new prices:
Prices
With the addition of ADAS, the Scorpio N Z8 L has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 48,000. The new prices have been detailed below:
|
Variant
|
New Prices
|
Old Prices
|
Difference
|
Z8 L Petrol MT 7-Seater
|
Rs 21.35 lakh
|
Rs 20.89 lakh
|
+Rs 46,000
|
Z8 L Petrol MT 6-Seater
|
Rs 21.60 lakh
|
Rs 21.13 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
|
Z8 L Petrol AT 7-Seater
|
Rs 22.77 lakh
|
Rs 22.30 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
|
Z8 L Petrol AT 6-Seater
|
Rs 22.96 lakh
|
Rs 22.49 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
|
Z8 L Diesel MT 7-Seater
|
Rs 21.75 lakh
|
Rs 21.28 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
|
Z8 L Diesel MT 6-Seater
|
Rs 22.12 lakh
|
Rs 21.65 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
|
Z8 L Diesel AT 7-Seater
|
Rs 23.24 lakh
|
Rs 22.77 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
|
Z8 L Diesel AT 6-Seater
|
Rs 23.48 lakh
|
Rs 23 lakh
|
+Rs 48,000
|
Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7-seater
|
Rs 23.86 lakh
|
Rs 23.39 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
|
Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7-Seater
|
Rs 25.42 lakh
|
Rs 24.95 lakh
|
+Rs 47,000
*All prices are ex-showroom
Meanwhile, the new Z8 T variant’s prices range between Rs 20.29 lakh and Rs 24.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single 7-seater variant across all powertrain configurations.
What Has Changed?
The top-spec Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 L gets an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) exclusively now, which consists of 12 functions like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and more. It also gets a driver drowsiness detection feature.
Meanwhile, the Z8 T variant now gets features that were offered with the previous Z8 L, like a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror (IRVM). This variant doesn’t get any ADAS features, though.
Other Features & Safety
Considering the changes mentioned above, the fully loaded Scorpio N now comes equipped with features like with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, analogue dials with a 7-inch multi-info display (MID), dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless phone charger, a 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, push-button start and connected car tech.
Its safety suite now consists of the level-2 ADAS alongside features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, hill descent control, driver drowsiness detection, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
Powertrain Options
The powertrain options in the Scorpio N remain unchanged. It comes with a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option, the specifications of which are detailed below:
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
203 PS
|
Up to 175 PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 380 Nm
|
Up to 400 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain
|
Rear-wheel drive
|
Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive
*MT- manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic
It must be noted that the newly launched Z8 T variant gets all the powertrain options.
Rivals
The Scorpio N is a competitor to the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.
