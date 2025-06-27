Updated Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 L With ADAS Priced At Rs 21.35 lakh, Also Gets A New Z8 T Variant At Rs 20.29 Lakh

The new Z8 T variant derives all the top-end features that were earlier offered in the Z8 L, but misses out on the newly added safety feature

The new Z8 T variant is positioned just below the top-spec Z8 L variant.

Features like power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system are now available with Z8 T.

The ADAS suite has as many as 12 features, including lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and more.

Powertrain options remain unchanged. The Z8 T also gets all the engine and transmission options.

The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio N with the new Z8 T variant is launched at Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Also, the top-spec Z8 L variant of the Scorpio N is now updated with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, while some of its features have been rolled down to a whole new Z8 T variant. We have detailed everything about the updates in the next sections.

But before that, let’s take a look at the new prices:

Prices

With the addition of ADAS, the Scorpio N Z8 L has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 48,000. The new prices have been detailed below:

Variant New Prices Old Prices Difference Z8 L Petrol MT 7-Seater Rs 21.35 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh +Rs 46,000 Z8 L Petrol MT 6-Seater Rs 21.60 lakh Rs 21.13 lakh +Rs 47,000 Z8 L Petrol AT 7-Seater Rs 22.77 lakh Rs 22.30 lakh +Rs 47,000 Z8 L Petrol AT 6-Seater Rs 22.96 lakh Rs 22.49 lakh +Rs 47,000 Z8 L Diesel MT 7-Seater Rs 21.75 lakh Rs 21.28 lakh +Rs 47,000 Z8 L Diesel MT 6-Seater Rs 22.12 lakh Rs 21.65 lakh +Rs 47,000 Z8 L Diesel AT 7-Seater Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 22.77 lakh +Rs 47,000 Z8 L Diesel AT 6-Seater Rs 23.48 lakh Rs 23 lakh +Rs 48,000 Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7-seater Rs 23.86 lakh Rs 23.39 lakh +Rs 47,000 Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7-Seater Rs 25.42 lakh Rs 24.95 lakh +Rs 47,000

*All prices are ex-showroom

Meanwhile, the new Z8 T variant’s prices range between Rs 20.29 lakh and Rs 24.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single 7-seater variant across all powertrain configurations.

What Has Changed?

The top-spec Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 L gets an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) exclusively now, which consists of 12 functions like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and more. It also gets a driver drowsiness detection feature.

Meanwhile, the Z8 T variant now gets features that were offered with the previous Z8 L, like a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror (IRVM). This variant doesn’t get any ADAS features, though.

Other Features & Safety

Considering the changes mentioned above, the fully loaded Scorpio N now comes equipped with features like with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, analogue dials with a 7-inch multi-info display (MID), dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto-dimming IRVM, a wireless phone charger, a 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, push-button start and connected car tech.

Its safety suite now consists of the level-2 ADAS alongside features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, hill descent control, driver drowsiness detection, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The powertrain options in the Scorpio N remain unchanged. It comes with a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option, the specifications of which are detailed below:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic

It must be noted that the newly launched Z8 T variant gets all the powertrain options.

Rivals

The Scorpio N is a competitor to the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

