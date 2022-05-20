Modified On May 20, 2022 07:09 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The SUV major will launch the Scorpio-N in India on June 27

First set of images released after a series of teasers.

The Scorpio N gets an evolutionary design featuring older SUV’s design traits.

To be sold in both six- and seven-seater configurations.

Prime features include multiple airbags, LED lighting and sunroof.

Will be provided with the XUV700’s petrol and diesel powertrains.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

The existing Scoprio to remain on sale as the ‘Scorpio Classic.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio’s exterior has been revealed in the latest teaser. Mahindra has shared that the Scorpio’s successor will be called the ‘Scorpio-N’. Mahindra has already confirmed that its launch is scheduled for June 27.

Mahindra has given the SUV a major design overhaul. Where the previous iteration had a boxy 90s’ vibe, the Scorpio N features clean lines, softer edges and a posh stance. That said, it still retains the typical Scorpio design traits which includes the kink around the C-pillar, stepped roofline, identical roof rails and taillights running into the roof-integrated spoiler. Modern bits on the SUV include LED lighting all-around, machine-finished alloy wheels, and the carmaker’s latest logo.

Related: Mahindra Teases New Scorpio’s Crash Test Rating, Perfect Score Aimed?







Mahindra will offer the Scorpio-N with the XUV700’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. While a 6-speed MT will come as standard, there will be an optional 6-speed automatic transmission on offer as well. The carmaker will be providing both petrol and diesel versions of the SUV with a 4x4 option.

We expect Mahindra to price the Scorpio-N from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. It will rival similarly priced compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.