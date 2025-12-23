Best Maruti Suzuki CNG Cars In India

CNG cars from Maruti Suzuki are India’s favourite

With fuel prices remaining high, CNG continues to gain traction among private car buyers. What was once largely seen as a taxi-only option has now become a practical choice for families, professionals, and even SUV buyers. Maruti Suzuki’s factory-fitted CNG range plays a big role in this shift.

These cars are designed to run on CNG from the outset, rather than being converted later, which helps maintain consistency in performance and reliability. More importantly, Maruti offers CNG options across multiple segments, something very few manufacturers currently do.

From compact city cars to people movers and SUVs, here are the best Maruti CNG cars available in India today:

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

The Maruti Swift CNG is targeted at buyers who want a familiar, everyday hatchback with lower running costs. While the petrol Swift is often chosen for its peppy nature, the CNG version is clearly tuned with efficiency in mind. In real-world use, the Swift CNG feels most comfortable in city conditions. It handles stop-and-go traffic well and remains easy to drive, thanks to its compact size. Performance is obviously a lot more relaxed compared to the petrol version, but it is adequate for daily commuting.

The Swift CNG suits buyers who already like the Swift’s design and footprint but want to reduce fuel expenses over time. It works best for predictable daily usage rather than long, fully loaded highway trips.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

The Celerio CNG is one of the most no-nonsense and purpose-driven cars in Maruti’s CNG portfolio. It is aimed squarely at buyers whose top priority is keeping running costs as low as possible. It is light and that means the CNG trim delivers even better efficiency, especially in the city.

Instead of trying to do too much, the Celerio CNG sticks to the basics. It is easy to drive, easy to maintain, and keeps fuel bills under control. For buyers who see a car primarily as a daily tool rather than a lifestyle purchase, the Celerio CNG makes sense. The Celerio has been recently crash tested by Global NCAP and it has secured an improved 3-star safety rating.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG

The Fronx CNG brings CNG into a more modern-looking crossover format. It appeals to buyers who want something more stylish than a regular hatchback but still want the benefits of lower fuel costs.

With its slightly raised stance and compact dimensions, the Fronx CNG fits well into city life. It offers a more confident driving feel than smaller hatchbacks, which many buyers might gravitate towards. The focus here is on balanced usage. It is comfortable enough for daily family duties and efficient enough to make sense for high monthly running. For buyers who want a CNG car that doesn’t look purely utilitarian, the Fronx offers a nice middle ground.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

The Wagon R CNG remains one of the most widely used CNG cars in India. The overall predictable nature of the Wagon R makes it appealing for buyers who value consistency over novelty. In everyday conditions, the Wagon R CNG feels easy to live with. It handles city driving comfortably and keeps fuel expenses low. While it may not appeal to buyers looking for style or performance, it delivers exactly what most CNG buyers expect.

Maruti has recently tried out their latest innovation on the Wagon R, where they have incorporated Swivel Seats for the front co-passenger that should be of a great convenience for elderly and specially abled people.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG

The Maruti Eeco CNG serves a very specific role in Maruti’s lineup. It is built for space and practicality, with fuel efficiency playing a very important supporting role. Often used for commercial purposes, the Eeco CNG is also chosen by large families who need seating capacity without moving to a more expensive vehicle. The CNG option helps reduce operating costs, which is especially important for high-usage scenarios.

Driving comfort and refinement are not the main focus here. Instead, the Eeco CNG prioritises utility and affordability. For buyers who need maximum space at minimum running cost, it continues to be a relevant option.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG

The Alto K10 CNG is Maruti’s most accessible entry point into CNG ownership. It is aimed at buyers who want the benefits of CNG at the lowest possible cost. Its small size and light weight help keep fuel consumption low, making it ideal for short daily commutes. It is best viewed as a city-focused car, suitable for errands, office runs, and local travel.

While it involves compromises in space and features, it delivers where it matters most for its target audience—low purchase and running costs.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

The Ertiga CNG extends the benefits of CNG to the MPV segment, where fuel savings can add up quickly due to higher passenger loads and frequent usage. Despite being larger than most cars on this list, the Ertiga remains relatively economical in CNG form. It is often used by families who travel together regularly, as well as by fleet operators.

The Ertiga CNG is best driven at a steady pace. It is not designed for aggressive driving, but it handles everyday family use without much trouble. For buyers who need space and lower fuel bills in the same package, it offers a practical balance.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The Brezza CNG stands out as one of the few compact SUVs in India to offer a factory-fitted CNG option. This makes it appealing to buyers who want SUV styling without significantly increasing fuel expenses. The extra ground clearance, upright stance and bigger feel are all useful things.

It suits buyers upgrading from smaller cars who want something that feels more substantial, but still want to keep running costs in check. Among CNG SUVs, the Brezza remains one of the more accessible choices.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

The S-Presso CNG is aimed at buyers looking for a compact and affordable CNG car with a slightly different design approach. This car is best suited for single users, small families, or buyers looking for a secondary car. It may not suit frequent highway use, but for city driving, it does the job efficiently.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG is one of the more recent additions to Maruti’s CNG lineup. Unlike the strong-hybrid version of the Grand Vitara, the CNG variant is positioned as a more cost-conscious alternative for buyers who still want the size and presence of an SUV. It is aimed at users with high monthly running who prefer CNG over hybrid technology.

The Grand Vitara CNG works best for relaxed driving and everyday use. It offers enough space for family duties while keeping fuel expenses lower than conventional petrol SUVs. Performance is tuned conservatively, reflecting its efficiency-first focus.

For buyers who want a larger Maruti SUV with CNG running costs, the Grand Vitara CNG adds a new dimension to the brand’s portfolio. By the way, if you want to explore Maruti cars which are offered with a sunroof, you should check this out.

BONUS: Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG

The Maruti Victoris is the carmaker’s latest Arena flagship and has recently won the ICOTY 2026 title. It is positioned as a family-focused compact SUV, offering multiple powertrain choices, including a factory-fitted CNG option. It is aimed at buyers who want a more feature-rich and practical alternative to the Grand Vitara, while also benefiting from wider accessibility through Maruti’s Arena dealerships.

The Victoris also stands out for its usable boot space, even in the CNG version, thanks to its underbody tank layout, making it a more convenient choice for long trips and everyday family use.