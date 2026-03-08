Tata Nexon Stays In Most Demand In February 2026 Sales; Check Out The Top 15 Models Sold

Tata Nexon continued to be the bestselling car in February 2026, followed by Maruti Dzire and Tata Punch as runners-up in the chart. While most models continue with spots in this list, the Maruti Eeco has replaced the Maruti Alto from the January 2026 sales roster. Here’s a detailed look at the performance of the 15 bestselling models in February 2026:

Rank Model February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 MoM change (%) YoY change (%) 1 Tata Nexon (ICE + EV) 19,430 23,365 15,349 (-17) 27 2 Maruti Dzire 19,326 19,629 14,694 (-2) 32 3 Tata Punch (ICE + EV) 18,748 19,257 14,559 (-3) 29 4 Hyundai Creta (ICE + EV) 17,938 17,921 16,317 Negligible 10 5 Maruti Brezza 17,863 17,486 15,392 2 16 6 Maruti Ertiga 17,807 17,892 14,868 Negligible 20 7 Maruti Wagon R 14,885 15,118 19,879 (-2) (-25) 8 Maruti Swift 14,833 17,806 16,269 (-17) (-9) 9 Mahindra Scorpio (includes Scorpio N) 14,665 15,542 13,618 (-6) 8 10 Maruti Baleno 14,632 16,782 15,480 (-13) (-5) 11 Maruti Fronx 13,898 13,353 21,461 4 (-35) 12 Maruti Victoris 13,021 15,240 — (-15) — 13 Maruti Eeco 11,620 11,914 11,493 (-2) 1 14 Mahindra Thar (includes Thar Roxx) 11,047 13,418 9,248 (-18) 19 15 Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line) 10,494 12,413 10,125 (-15) 4

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, has stayed the bestselling model, despite a 17 percent month-on-month (MoM) drop in sales in February 2026. Tata Motors managed to sell over 19400 units of the Nexon nameplate.

Maruti Dzire fell short of the top spot by just 105 units. Notably, it is the only sedan to find a place in this list and it continues to dominate with over 19300 units sold, thanks to its popularity in the commercial space.

The newly updated Tata Punch and Punch EV are already on sale. Both Punch combinedly held on to their third spot, despite a 3 percent dip in MoM sales.

Hyundai Creta has had a negligible movement in its MoM performance as the carmaker sold 17 units more in February 2026 compared to January 2026. Do note, this includes the sales figures of the Creta Electric and Creta N Line guises too.

Maruti’s Brezza has climbed up the ladder in February 2026, overtaking both its siblings, Ertiga and Swift, for the fifth spot. Its MoM sales improved by a marginal 2 percent. The Brezza nameplate has recently completed a decade on our shores.

Maruti Ertiga’s sales in February 2026 stayed consistent, just like in January 2026. However, it slipped one position down owing to the Brezza’s increased sales.

Maruti Wagon R, albeit witnessing a 2 percent drop in MoM sales, has overtaken Maruti Swift. This change could rather be attributed to the significant 17 percent MoM drop in Swift’s sales in February 2026.

The Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N have held on to their joint spot in February 2026. The Mahindra SUVs have reported a sales decline of 6 percent over the month.

Like Swift, even Maruti Baleno has seen a dip in demand as its MoM sales have fallen by 13 percent.

Maruti Fronx, on the other hand, has moved up the order by a 4 percent MoM increase. However, its YoY performance from February 2025 has taken a big hit of about 35 percent.

Maruti managed to sell about 2200 units fewer of the Victoris in February 2026 compared to January 2026. This has hence resulted in a 15 percent dip in its MoM performance.

Maruti Eeco has found its place in this roster with over 11,600 units sold and dispatched in February 2026.