    Tata Nexon Stays In Most Demand In February 2026 Sales; Check Out The Top 15 Models Sold

    Maruti Brezza and Fronx were the only models in this list to record a month-on-month (MoM) growth in February 2026

    Published On Mar 08, 2026 12:02 PM By Bikramjit

    4.6K Views
    Top Selling Cars In February 2026

    Tata Nexon continued to be the bestselling car in February 2026, followed by Maruti Dzire and Tata Punch as runners-up in the chart. While most models continue with spots in this list, the Maruti Eeco has replaced the Maruti Alto from the January 2026 sales roster. Here’s a detailed look at the performance of the 15 bestselling models in February 2026:

    Rank

    Model

    February 2026

    January 2026

    February 2025

    MoM change (%)

    YoY change (%)

    1

    Tata Nexon (ICE + EV)

    19,430 

    23,365

    15,349

    (-17)

    27

    2

    Maruti Dzire

    19,326 

    19,629

    14,694

    (-2)

    32

    3

    Tata Punch (ICE + EV)

    18,748 

    19,257

    14,559

    (-3)

    29

    4

    Hyundai Creta (ICE + EV)

    17,938 

    17,921

    16,317

    Negligible

    10

    5

    Maruti Brezza

    17,863 

    17,486

    15,392

    2

    16

    6

    Maruti Ertiga

    17,807

    17,892

    14,868

    Negligible

    20

    7

    Maruti Wagon R

    14,885 

    15,118

    19,879

    (-2)

    (-25)

    8

    Maruti Swift

    14,833 

    17,806

    16,269

    (-17)

    (-9)

    9

    Mahindra Scorpio (includes Scorpio N)

    14,665

    15,542

    13,618

    (-6)

    8

    10

    Maruti Baleno

    14,632

    16,782

    15,480

    (-13)

    (-5)

    11

    Maruti Fronx

    13,898

    13,353

    21,461

    4

    (-35)

    12

    Maruti Victoris

    13,021

    15,240

    (-15)

    13

    Maruti Eeco

    11,620

    11,914

    11,493

    (-2)

    1

    14

    Mahindra Thar (includes Thar Roxx)

    11,047

    13,418 

    9,248

    (-18)

    19

    15

    Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line)

    10,494

    12,413

    10,125

    (-15)

    4

    Key Takeaways

    • Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, has stayed the bestselling model, despite a 17 percent month-on-month (MoM) drop in sales in February 2026. Tata Motors managed to sell over 19400 units of the Nexon nameplate.

    Tata Nexon EV driving

    • Maruti Dzire fell short of the top spot by just 105 units. Notably, it is the only sedan to find a place in this list and it continues to dominate with over 19300 units sold, thanks to its popularity in the commercial space.

    Maruti Dzire driving

    • The newly updated Tata Punch and Punch EV are already on sale. Both Punch combinedly held on to their third spot, despite a 3 percent dip in MoM sales. 

    Tata Punch EV

    • Hyundai Creta has had a negligible movement in its MoM performance as the carmaker sold 17 units more in February 2026 compared to January 2026. Do note, this includes the sales figures of the Creta Electric and Creta N Line guises too.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Action Shot

    Maruti Brezza

    • Maruti Ertiga’s sales in February 2026 stayed consistent, just like in January 2026. However, it slipped one position down owing to the Brezza’s increased sales.

    • Maruti Wagon R, albeit witnessing a 2 percent drop in MoM sales, has overtaken Maruti Swift. This change could rather be attributed to the significant 17 percent MoM drop in Swift’s sales in February 2026.

    • The Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N have held on to their joint spot in February 2026. The Mahindra SUVs have reported a sales decline of 6 percent over the month.

    Mahindra Scorpio N driving

    • Like Swift, even Maruti Baleno has seen a dip in demand as its MoM sales have fallen by 13 percent.

    • Maruti Fronx, on the other hand, has moved up the order by a 4 percent MoM increase. However, its YoY performance from February 2025 has taken a big hit of about 35 percent.

    • Maruti managed to sell about 2200 units fewer of the Victoris in February 2026 compared to January 2026. This has hence resulted in a 15 percent dip in its MoM performance.

    • Maruti Eeco has found its place in this roster with over 11,600 units sold and dispatched in February 2026. 

    Maruti Eeco

    • Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx have seen a decline of 18 percent in the combined monthly sales. Unlike its monthly performance, its YoY sales increased by about 19 percent.

    • The Hyundai Venue’s unit sales have been just over 10,400 units, resulting in a monthly dip of 15 percent in February 2026.

