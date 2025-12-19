Maruti Wagon R Achieves A Production Milestone, Also Becomes The Pilot Model For The Carmaker's Newest Initiative

The newly introduced swivel seat does not require the removal of the original factory-fitted seat and the kit can be installed in nearly an hour’s time

When big brands use product innovation to improve everyday mobility, it tends to stand out. On similar lines, India’s largest carmaker has now taken a step in that direction by introducing a swivel seat option on the Maruti Wagon R, aimed at making entry and exit easier for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

How Was It Done?

For the latest initiative, Maruti partnered with a Bengaluru-based startup TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited under its startup Incubation Program with NSRCEL-IIM Bengaluru. The swivel seat can be ordered as a retro fitment kit at over 200 Maruti Arena dealerships spread across 11 cities in India on a pilot basis. Maruti says the initiative will be expanded to more cities depending on the response it gets from the customers.

Provision And Key Features

Maruti has stated that the kit can be installed in new Wagon R models or retrofitted in existing vehicles. The only criterion for existing units of Wagon Rs are that they have to be sold after 2019.

Some of the key traits of the swivel seat are as follows:

It does not cause the replacement of the original factory-fitted seat, thus dropping any doubts or concerns of potential customers

The kit’s installation takes only about an hour’s time

It comes with a 3-year warranty against any manufacturing defects provided by the partnered company (TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited)

Installation is done without modification to the car’s structure or core functioning

The carmaker has also stated that the Wagon R’s swivel seat has undergone safety tests at the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and it complies with the required safety standards.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

While it’s good to see Maruti walk on the inclusivity path, it isn’t the first or one of the first carmakers to introduce the swivel seat option. A few years back, Mahindra had gifted a customised XUV700 to Deepa Malik and Paralympic gold medal winner Avani Lekhara for their successful performances at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Coincidentally, these modified models were also developed by Mahindra in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based TRUEAssist organisation.

More About The Wagon R

The Maruti Wagon R is one of the oldest and most-selling nameplates for the carmaker. Maruti recently announced that it has produced over 35 lakh units of the Wagon R (after the Alto and Swift nameplates) since it was launched in India back in December 1999. The compact hatchback is currently produced at Maruti’s facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Haryana.

It is now on sale in its third-generation version in our market and is one of the top five Maruti cars under Rs 10 lakh that you can get home. In fact, the Wagon R was also part of the top 15 best-selling cars sold in November 2025, once again proving its mettle and why it tends to be such a crowd favourite.

Maruti currently retails the compact hatchback in four broad variant lines – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Key features on board include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, and electronic stability programme (ESP).