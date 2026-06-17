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    Top-Selling Mass Market MPVs In May 2026: Maruti Ertiga Continues To Be The Highest In Demand

    The newer entrants in the segment, Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite, alongside the Toyota Rumion, were the only models to record a slump in monthly sales

    Published On Jun 17, 2026 07:18 PM By Ninad

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    MPV Sales in May 2026

    The MPV sales data for May 2026 is out, and the segment has recorded a slight increase in month-on-month sales. MPVs have always been one of the most preferred choices for larger Indian families as well as the commercial market.  The segment currently has nine different nameplates and we have detailed their performance for May 2026 below:

    Car Name

    May 2026

    April 2026 

    May 2025

    MoM Growth/Decline (%)

    YoY Growth/Decline (%)

    Maruti Ertiga

    20,350

    19,063

    16,140

    7

    26

    Maruti Eeco

    13,240

    13,087

    12,327

    1

    7

    Toyota Innova (Crysta+Hycross)

    10,325

    9,630

    8,882

    7

    16

    Kia Carens (Includes Clavis)

    6,208

    5,465

    4,524

    14

    37

    Maruti XL6

    3,770

    3,527

    3,507

    7

    7

    Toyota Rumion

    2,119

    2,585

    1917

    (-18)

    11

    Renault Triber

    1,890

    1,917

    1,411

    (-1)

    34

    Nissan Gravite

    1,283

    1,428

    (-10)

    Maruti Invicto

    301

    237

    223

    27

    35

    Total

    59,486

    56,702

    48,931

    5

    22

    Key Takeaways

    • As always, Maruti Suzuki is leading the MPV sales with Ertiga continuing as the most in-demand model in this segment. Maruti Suzuki has four MPVs in this segment: the Ertiga, Eeco, XL6, and Invicto, available through their Arena and Nexa network and the carmaker sold a combined total of over 33,500 units in May 2026.

    Maruti Ertiga

    • Following the Ertiga, the Maruti Eeco has shown a steady performance in May 2026. The Eeco is particularly popular for commercial uses more than personal commute.

    • Toyota could sell and dispatch over 10,300 units combined of the Innova Crysta and Hycross. Arguably, the prime rival to the Ertiga has recorded the same 7 percent MoM growth in May 2025 sales. The Innova Crysta has also received an update recently.

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    • The Kia Carens (including the Carens Clavis) has also recorded 14 percent growth in May 2026. Interestingly, its 37 percent year-on-year growth is the highest in this roster.

    • Unlike its Maruti equivalent topping the sales chart, the rebadged Toyota Rumion has recorded sales of just over 2000 units in May 2026, marking a steep 18 percent MoM decline which is the highest fall among all the contenders.

    • Maruti XL6 saw a small but noticeable increase in sales with over 3,700 units sold in May 2026. 

    • Two of the most affordable cars in this segment, the Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite, have seen a drop in their sales compared to April 2026, with only 3,173 units sold combined. 

    Nissan Gravite

    • The rebadged version of the Innova Hycross, the Maruti Invicto, silently saw an increase in sales with month-on-month growth of over 25 percent and year on year demand over 30 percent. 

    • Overall, the MPV segment witnessed a 22 percent growth in YoY (year-on-year) sales compared to May 2025 and 5 percent growth in MoM (month-on-month) sales in May 2026.

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