Top-Selling Mass Market MPVs In May 2026: Maruti Ertiga Continues To Be The Highest In Demand

The MPV sales data for May 2026 is out, and the segment has recorded a slight increase in month-on-month sales. MPVs have always been one of the most preferred choices for larger Indian families as well as the commercial market. The segment currently has nine different nameplates and we have detailed their performance for May 2026 below:

Car Name May 2026 April 2026 May 2025 MoM Growth/Decline (%) YoY Growth/Decline (%) Maruti Ertiga 20,350 19,063 16,140 7 26 Maruti Eeco 13,240 13,087 12,327 1 7 Toyota Innova (Crysta+Hycross) 10,325 9,630 8,882 7 16 Kia Carens (Includes Clavis) 6,208 5,465 4,524 14 37 Maruti XL6 3,770 3,527 3,507 7 7 Toyota Rumion 2,119 2,585 1917 (-18) 11 Renault Triber 1,890 1,917 1,411 (-1) 34 Nissan Gravite 1,283 1,428 — (-10) — Maruti Invicto 301 237 223 27 35 Total 59,486 56,702 48,931 5 22

Key Takeaways

As always, Maruti Suzuki is leading the MPV sales with Ertiga continuing as the most in-demand model in this segment. Maruti Suzuki has four MPVs in this segment: the Ertiga, Eeco, XL6, and Invicto, available through their Arena and Nexa network and the carmaker sold a combined total of over 33,500 units in May 2026.

Following the Ertiga, the Maruti Eeco has shown a steady performance in May 2026. The Eeco is particularly popular for commercial uses more than personal commute.

Toyota could sell and dispatch over 10,300 units combined of the Innova Crysta and Hycross. Arguably, the prime rival to the Ertiga has recorded the same 7 percent MoM growth in May 2025 sales. The Innova Crysta has also received an update recently.

The Kia Carens (including the Carens Clavis) has also recorded 14 percent growth in May 2026. Interestingly, its 37 percent year-on-year growth is the highest in this roster.

Unlike its Maruti equivalent topping the sales chart, the rebadged Toyota Rumion has recorded sales of just over 2000 units in May 2026, marking a steep 18 percent MoM decline which is the highest fall among all the contenders.

Maruti XL6 saw a small but noticeable increase in sales with over 3,700 units sold in May 2026.

Two of the most affordable cars in this segment, the Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite, have seen a drop in their sales compared to April 2026, with only 3,173 units sold combined.