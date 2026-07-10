Nissan Tekton Visia Variant Explained In Detail; Should You Buy The Base Variant?

The Nissan Tekton has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tekton can be had in a total of six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

The Visia variant sits at the entry point of the Nissan Tekton lineup and offers all the basic equipment that you would expect in a base model. The Visia variant is for sure the most affordable trim on offer, but it does come equipped with a decent set of features and retains most of the design highlights seen on the higher variants apart from a few aesthetic upgrades. If you're looking to bring home the Tekton without stretching your budget, here's everything that the Visia variant has to offer:

Nissan Tekton Visia: Exterior

The Nissan Tekton is based on the same platform as the Renault Duster and shares an almost identical overall silhouette. However, Nissan has given the SUV its own identity with a redesigned front fascia, unique lighting elements, and bespoke styling details that help distinguish it from its French sibling. Here's a look at what the base-spec Visia variant gets on the outside.

Starting with the front, the Nissan Tekton Visia gets a bold and upright fascia featuring LED headlights with LED DRLs, a silver-finished front skid plate, and the distinctive "Tekton" decal embossed on the bonnet. The overall design looks rugged and modern, but unlike the higher variants, it misses out on a connected LED lighting strip, front LED fog lamps, and the welcome and goodbye lighting animation.

From the side, the Visia variant comes with body-coloured ORVMs featuring integrated LED turn indicators and rides on 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. While the SUV retains its muscular stance, it misses out on premium styling elements such as 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and puddle lamps that are available on the higher trims.

At the rear, the Tekton Visia features LED taillights, an integrated roof spoiler, and a silver-finished rear skid plate that give it a clean and robust appearance. However, it does not get the connected LED light bar or rear fog lamps, making the rear look a little less premium compared to the top-spec variants.

The 2026 Nissan Tekton is available with 6 different colour options, but only three colours are offered with the base Visia variant: Pearl White, Blade Silver, and Onyx Black. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Nissan Tekton Visia: Interior

On the inside, the Visia variant of the 2026 Nissan Tekton features a simplistic interior with a dual-tone theme and fabric upholstery. The dashboard comes finished in an all-black colour scheme with metal silver inserts, along with a soft-touch fabric insert, which can also be seen on the door pads. The seats are also finished in a contrasting black fabric along with some white inserts. This variant does not get an infotainment screen, and hence the blank space feels very odd and incomplete. AC vents are placed below the said infotainment screen, along with manual controls to adjust the flow. The steering wheel features a double D-cut design and offers both tilt and telescopic adjustment for enhanced driving comfort.

Speaking of usability, the cabin gets a front sliding armrest, a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, a 4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat, adjustable headrests, an illuminated glove box, and rear AC vents. The rear seats, however, miss out on a central armrest, which is a bummer. But the overall space and comfort inside are nothing to complain about; the cabin is decently spacious with ample amount of knee room and plenty of shoulder room to accommodate three adults seated at the rear.

If you would like to take a closer look at the Nissan Tekton’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Nissan Tekton Visia: Features

The base-spec Visia variant of the Nissan Tekton is decently equipped in terms of features. It does miss out on bells and whistles, but the basic equipment list seems good. You get all the basic equipment that you would require, but you should not be expecting a plush or premium touch, because many of those features can be seen missing here.

Starting with the list of features, an infotainment system is completely left out in this variant, but you do get a 4-speaker Arkamys Signature audio system. Other features include a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual AC, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, all one touch-up/down power windows, one-touch LED cabin lights, frameless wipers, and a 12V power socket in the front.

Some key features that feel missing here are a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment, wireless phone connectivity, and a few more pieces of equipment that are offered on the higher trims.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Nissan Tekton Visia: Safety

In terms of safety, Nissan has ensured to offer a strong baseline with multiple features standard across all variants. The equipment list consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill hold control, cornering stability control, roll over sensors, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing door unlock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Since the Tekton is a corporate twin of the Renault Duster, it also carries forward the 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making the cabin an even safer place to be in.

Nissan Tekton Visia: Engine Specifications

Nissan is offering the base-spec Visia variant of the Tekton with a single engine and transmission option, which is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.3-litre engine is reserved for the higher variants.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton Visia variant:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol No. of cylinders 3 Power 100 PS Torque 166 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

While the base Visia variant is just offered with one powertrain option, do check out our variant-wise powertrain story to know more about the other powertrains offered on the Nissan Tekton.

Nissan Tekton: Price And Rivals

Nissan has launched the Tekton with an introductory price ranging between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Tekton has entered a very competitive segment, taking on the likes of other compact SUVs like the Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Nissan Tekton Visia variant is a good starting point in the SUV's lineup, offering the capable 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission and all the essential features required for everyday use. It also comes with a comprehensive suite of standard safety equipment, which adds to its value proposition.

However, the lack of an infotainment touchscreen and several premium convenience features makes the cabin feel quite basic. If you're on a tight budget and simply want the Tekton's performance and SUV appeal, the base-spec Visia variant makes sense. But for a more complete ownership experience, we would recommend stretching your budget for one of the higher variants.