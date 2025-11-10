All
    Tata Nexon Outsold Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Creta And Others To Become The Best-selling Car In October 2025 Sales

    Modified On Nov 10, 2025 07:44 PM By Rohit

    While majority of the models on this list registered an uptick in their month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) demand, there were a few cars whose numbers saw a small dip in October 2025 sales

    Tata Nexon

    October 2025 was probably the best period for automotive brands in India as it was infused with India’s biggest festival, Diwali. Given that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates were reduced recently as well, it was indeed the time for a big celebration for new car buyers to seal their car deals in October. Here’s a look at the top 15 best-selling cars of the Diwali-induced month of 2025:

    Rank

    Model

    October 2025

    September 2025

    October 2024

    MoM (%)

    YoY (%)

    1

    Tata Nexon

    22,083

    22,573

    14,759

    -2

    50

    2

    Maruti Dzire

    20,791

    20,038

    12,698

    4

    64

    3

    Maruti Ertiga

    20,087

    12,115

    18,785

    66

    7

    4

    Maruti Wagon R

    18,970

    15,388

    13,922

    23

    36

    5

    Hyundai Creta (includes Creta N Line and Creta Electric)

    18,381

    18,861

    17,497

    -3

    5

    6

    Mahindra Scorpio (includes Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N)

    17,880

    18,372

    15,677

    -3

    14

    7

    Maruti Fronx

    17,003

    13,767

    16,419

    24

    4

    8

    Maruti Baleno

    16,873

    13,173

    16,082

    28

    5

    9

    Tata Punch (includes Punch EV)

    16,810

    15,891

    15,740

    6

    7

    10

    Maruti Swift

    15,542

    15,547

    17,539

    -0.03

    -11

    11

    Mahindra Bolero (includes Bolero, Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus)

    14,343

    2,747

    9,849

    422

    46

    12

    Maruti Eeco

    13,537

    10,035

    11,653

    35

    16

    13

    Maruti Victoris

    13,496

    4,261

    217

    14

    Kia Sonet

    12,745

    9,020

    9,699

    41

    31

    15

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    12,237

    9,032

    9,562

    35

    28

    Key Takeaways

    Tata Nexon

    • As seen in September 2025, the Tata Nexon once again topped the monthly sales charts in October with 22,083 units sold. While its MoM figure dipped marginally, it witnessed a huge uptick in its YoY number. Do note that these sales figures also include those of the Tata Nexon EV.

    Maruti Dzire front

    • The next slot was taken up by the Maruti Dzire with 20,791 units dispatched in October 2025. Its MoM figure grew by four percent, while its YoY number saw a significant rise of 64 percent. It continues to remain the only sedan to frequently appear in the list of the top-selling models every month and October 2025 was no different.

    • Close on the heels of the Dzire was another model from the carmaker, the Maruti Ertiga, with 20,087 units shipped. In the case of the MPV, its MoM number went up by 66 percent, while the YoY increased by a marginal seven percent.

    • With 18,970 units sold, the Maruti Wagon R took the next rank in October 2025 sales chart. The carmaker registered a growth in both the MoM and YoY figures (23 percent and 36 percent, respectively) of the compact hatchback. Maruti recently achieved a big sales milestone in which the Wagon R was a key contributor.

    Hyundai Creta front quarter image

    • At the fifth spot on the list was the Hyundai Creta, with 18,381 units dispatched in October 2025. Although it was a marginal reduction of three percent in MoM figure, the compact SUV’s YoY figure improved by five percent. Do note that these sales numbers include the sales data of both Hyundai Creta Electric and Hyundai Creta N Line as well.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Front

    • The sixth position was occupied by the Mahindra Scorpio nameplate (including both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N), with a cumulative dispatch of 17,880 units in October 2025. Its MoM figure went down by three percent, but the YoY number increased by 14 percent.

    • With slightly over 17,000 units shipped, the seventh spot was taken up by the Maruti Fronx. The Maruti sub-4m crossover’s MoM figure improved by 24 percent, while the YoY number also shot up by four percent in October 2025.

    • One of the popular premium hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Baleno, accounted for 16,873 unit sales in October 2025. Like the Fronx, even the Baleno’s MoM and YoY figures saw a growth of 24 percent and four percent, respectively.

    Tata Punch

    • The Tata Punch, with 16,810 units dispatched, was close on the heels of the Maruti Baleno in October 2025 sales. While both the MoM and YoY figures saw an uptick, it was by a small margin of six percent and seven percent, respectively. These figures are also inclusive of the sales data of Tata Punch EV).

    • As the last model to cross the 15,000-unit sales mark, it was the Maruti Swift that took the tenth place in October 2025 sales chart. Its month-on-month sales were almost identical for September and October 2025, but its YoY figure dipped by 11 percent.

    2025 Mahindra Bolero

    • Another SUV on the list was the trio of the Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Bolero Neo, and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus (combined under the Bolero nameplate). The trio together saw total sales of 14,343 units in October 2025. As a result, its MoM number grew the highest here by a mammoth 422 percent and its YoY figure also improved by 46 percent.

    • The Maruti Eeco’s total sales in October 2025 stood at 13,537 units. Its MoM grew from 10,035 units (35 percent) and YoY increased from 11,653 units (16 percent).

    Maruti Victoris

    • One of the newcomers on this list is the Maruti Victoris with nearly 13,500 units sold in October 2025. The compact SUV’s MoM figure increased by a whopping 217 percent.

    Kia Sonet

    • The last two slots were filled by sub-4m SUVs – the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO – with total sales in the range of 12,000 and 13,000 units in October 2025. Both saw an uptick in their MoM and YoY demand, which ranged between 28 percent and 41 percent.

