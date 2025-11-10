Tata Nexon Outsold Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Creta And Others To Become The Best-selling Car In October 2025 Sales

October 2025 was probably the best period for automotive brands in India as it was infused with India’s biggest festival, Diwali. Given that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates were reduced recently as well, it was indeed the time for a big celebration for new car buyers to seal their car deals in October. Here’s a look at the top 15 best-selling cars of the Diwali-induced month of 2025:

As seen in September 2025, the Tata Nexon once again topped the monthly sales charts in October with 22,083 units sold. While its MoM figure dipped marginally, it witnessed a huge uptick in its YoY number. Do note that these sales figures also include those of the Tata Nexon EV.

The next slot was taken up by the Maruti Dzire with 20,791 units dispatched in October 2025. Its MoM figure grew by four percent, while its YoY number saw a significant rise of 64 percent. It continues to remain the only sedan to frequently appear in the list of the top-selling models every month and October 2025 was no different.

Close on the heels of the Dzire was another model from the carmaker, the Maruti Ertiga, with 20,087 units shipped. In the case of the MPV, its MoM number went up by 66 percent, while the YoY increased by a marginal seven percent.