Tata Nexon Outsold Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Creta And Others To Become The Best-selling Car In October 2025 Sales
Modified On Nov 10, 2025 07:44 PM By Rohit
-
While majority of the models on this list registered an uptick in their month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) demand, there were a few cars whose numbers saw a small dip in October 2025 sales
October 2025 was probably the best period for automotive brands in India as it was infused with India’s biggest festival, Diwali. Given that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates were reduced recently as well, it was indeed the time for a big celebration for new car buyers to seal their car deals in October. Here’s a look at the top 15 best-selling cars of the Diwali-induced month of 2025:
|
Rank
|
Model
|
October 2025
|
September 2025
|
October 2024
|
MoM (%)
|
YoY (%)
|
1
|
Tata Nexon
|
22,083
|
22,573
|
14,759
|
-2
|
50
|
2
|
Maruti Dzire
|
20,791
|
20,038
|
12,698
|
4
|
64
|
3
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
20,087
|
12,115
|
18,785
|
66
|
7
|
4
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
18,970
|
15,388
|
13,922
|
23
|
36
|
5
|
Hyundai Creta (includes Creta N Line and Creta Electric)
|
18,381
|
18,861
|
17,497
|
-3
|
5
|
6
|
Mahindra Scorpio (includes Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N)
|
17,880
|
18,372
|
15,677
|
-3
|
14
|
7
|
Maruti Fronx
|
17,003
|
13,767
|
16,419
|
24
|
4
|
8
|
Maruti Baleno
|
16,873
|
13,173
|
16,082
|
28
|
5
|
9
|
Tata Punch (includes Punch EV)
|
16,810
|
15,891
|
15,740
|
6
|
7
|
10
|
Maruti Swift
|
15,542
|
15,547
|
17,539
|
-0.03
|
-11
|
11
|
Mahindra Bolero (includes Bolero, Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus)
|
14,343
|
2,747
|
9,849
|
422
|
46
|
12
|
Maruti Eeco
|
13,537
|
10,035
|
11,653
|
35
|
16
|
13
|
Maruti Victoris
|
13,496
|
4,261
|
–
|
217
|
–
|
14
|
Kia Sonet
|
12,745
|
9,020
|
9,699
|
41
|
31
|
15
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
12,237
|
9,032
|
9,562
|
35
|
28
Key Takeaways
-
As seen in September 2025, the Tata Nexon once again topped the monthly sales charts in October with 22,083 units sold. While its MoM figure dipped marginally, it witnessed a huge uptick in its YoY number. Do note that these sales figures also include those of the Tata Nexon EV.
-
The next slot was taken up by the Maruti Dzire with 20,791 units dispatched in October 2025. Its MoM figure grew by four percent, while its YoY number saw a significant rise of 64 percent. It continues to remain the only sedan to frequently appear in the list of the top-selling models every month and October 2025 was no different.
-
Close on the heels of the Dzire was another model from the carmaker, the Maruti Ertiga, with 20,087 units shipped. In the case of the MPV, its MoM number went up by 66 percent, while the YoY increased by a marginal seven percent.
-
With 18,970 units sold, the Maruti Wagon R took the next rank in October 2025 sales chart. The carmaker registered a growth in both the MoM and YoY figures (23 percent and 36 percent, respectively) of the compact hatchback. Maruti recently achieved a big sales milestone in which the Wagon R was a key contributor.
-
At the fifth spot on the list was the Hyundai Creta, with 18,381 units dispatched in October 2025. Although it was a marginal reduction of three percent in MoM figure, the compact SUV’s YoY figure improved by five percent. Do note that these sales numbers include the sales data of both Hyundai Creta Electric and Hyundai Creta N Line as well.
-
The sixth position was occupied by the Mahindra Scorpio nameplate (including both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N), with a cumulative dispatch of 17,880 units in October 2025. Its MoM figure went down by three percent, but the YoY number increased by 14 percent.
-
With slightly over 17,000 units shipped, the seventh spot was taken up by the Maruti Fronx. The Maruti sub-4m crossover’s MoM figure improved by 24 percent, while the YoY number also shot up by four percent in October 2025.
-
One of the popular premium hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Baleno, accounted for 16,873 unit sales in October 2025. Like the Fronx, even the Baleno’s MoM and YoY figures saw a growth of 24 percent and four percent, respectively.
-
The Tata Punch, with 16,810 units dispatched, was close on the heels of the Maruti Baleno in October 2025 sales. While both the MoM and YoY figures saw an uptick, it was by a small margin of six percent and seven percent, respectively. These figures are also inclusive of the sales data of Tata Punch EV).
-
As the last model to cross the 15,000-unit sales mark, it was the Maruti Swift that took the tenth place in October 2025 sales chart. Its month-on-month sales were almost identical for September and October 2025, but its YoY figure dipped by 11 percent.
-
Another SUV on the list was the trio of the Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Bolero Neo, and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus (combined under the Bolero nameplate). The trio together saw total sales of 14,343 units in October 2025. As a result, its MoM number grew the highest here by a mammoth 422 percent and its YoY figure also improved by 46 percent.
-
The Maruti Eeco’s total sales in October 2025 stood at 13,537 units. Its MoM grew from 10,035 units (35 percent) and YoY increased from 11,653 units (16 percent).
-
One of the newcomers on this list is the Maruti Victoris with nearly 13,500 units sold in October 2025. The compact SUV’s MoM figure increased by a whopping 217 percent.
-
The last two slots were filled by sub-4m SUVs – the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO – with total sales in the range of 12,000 and 13,000 units in October 2025. Both saw an uptick in their MoM and YoY demand, which ranged between 28 percent and 41 percent.
