Maruti Celerio And Maruti Ciaz Crash Tested By Global NCAP, Check Detailed Results Here

Only the 6-airbag version of the Maruti Celerio is on sale in India, which has secured a 3-star rating in adult safety and 2 stars in child safety

The Maruti Celerio and Maruti Ciaz have been crash tested by Global NCAP. The Celerio, tested in both its 6 airbag and 2 airbag versions, has fared out with a 3-star and 1-star rating, respectively. On the other hand, the Ciaz has also secured a 1-star safety rating. We detail their scores and ratings in the next section:

Maruti Celerio

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

6 airbags 2 airbags Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 8.050 points 8.050 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 9.993 points 9.993 points Side Pole Impact Test OK Not Tested

In frontal crashes, the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck protection was rated good, while chest and knee protection was weaker. The bodyshell integrity and the footwell area were rated unstable. The side impact protection ranged from marginal to adequate, while the side pole test showed good head and pelvis protection but weaker chest and abdomen protection.

The two airbag variant of the Celerio received a 1-star rating because it did not meet Global NCAP’s minimum requirements for electronic stability control (ESC), and the side pole impact wasn’t tested due to the lack of side airbags.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

6 airbags 2 airbags Dynamic Score 6/24 points 6/24 points CRS Installation Score 10.57/12 points 3.52/12 points Vehicle Assessment Score 2/13 points 0/13 points

For child safety, the Celerio performed poorly in frontal crashes, with weak neck and chest protection. While the rear-facing seat for the 18-month old dummy performed well in side impacts, the forward-facing seat for the 3-year old child dummy did not fully protect the head.

As we discuss crash tests, the Maruti Baleno was also recently crash tested by Latin NCAP.

Maruti Ciaz

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 7.362 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 12.494 points Side Pole Impact Test No Test

For adults, head and neck protection was rated good in frontal crashes of the Ciaz, but chest and knee protection was weaker, and both the bodyshell integrity and the footwell area were rated unstable. In side impacts, head and pelvis protection was good, while chest protection remained weak. A side pole test was not conducted as the car does not offer side airbags.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Dynamic Score 24/24 Points CRS Installation Score 4.57/12 Points Vehicle Assessment Score 0/13 Points

In the child safety tests, the Ciaz performed better. Both child seats installed using ISOFIX offered full protection in frontal and side impact tests. However, the lack of three-point seatbelts for all seats, no passenger airbag cut-off, and failed child seat installation in the rear centre seat, limited the overall child safety score.

Price & Rivals

Among the three models tested, only the Maruti Celerio with 6 airbags as standard and the Maruti Ciaz are on sale in India. The price of the Maruti Celerio ranges between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other hatchbacks like Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Alto, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Renault Kwid.

The Maruti Ciaz is priced between Rs 9.09 lakh and Rs 11.88 lakh (ex-showroom), and it can be considered an affordable alternative to compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

