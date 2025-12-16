15 Best-selling Cars In November 2025, Tata Nexon, Maruti Dzire And Maruti Swift Were The Top Sellers
Published On Dec 16, 2025 05:32 PM By Bikramjit
-
- Write a comment
Maruti Swift recorded the highest month-on-month growth this November
Tata Nexon continued to be the best-selling car in India in November 2025. Besides the Nexon, the Tata Punch, Maruti Dzire, Swift and Brezza were the only models to record a positive month-on-month gain in November. Meanwhile, two Hyundai models, one Kia and one Mahindra SUV have also held a position in the list. Here’s a detailed report of the top 15 performers:
|
Rank
|
Model
|
November 2025
|
October 2025
|
November 2024
|
MoM growth/decline (%)
|
YoY growth/decline (%)
|
1
|
Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV)
|
22434
|
22083
|
15329
|
2
|
46
|
2
|
Maruti Dzire
|
21082
|
20791
|
11779
|
1
|
79
|
3
|
Maruti Swift
|
19733
|
15542
|
14737
|
27
|
34
|
4
|
Tata Punch (includes Punch EV)
|
18753
|
16810
|
15435
|
12
|
21
|
5
|
Hyundai Creta (includes Creta EV & Creta N Line)
|
17344
|
18381
|
15452
|
-6
|
12
|
6
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
16197
|
20087
|
15150
|
-19
|
7
|
7
|
Mahindra Scorpio (includes Scorpio N)
|
15616
|
17880
|
12704
|
-13
|
23
|
8
|
Maruti Fronx
|
15058
|
17003
|
14882
|
-11
|
1
|
9
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
14619
|
18970
|
13982
|
-23
|
5
|
10
|
Maruti Brezza
|
13947
|
12072
|
14918
|
16
|
-7
|
11
|
Maruti Baleno
|
13784
|
16873
|
16293
|
-18
|
-15
|
12
|
Maruti Eeco
|
13200
|
13537
|
10589
|
-2
|
25
|
13
|
Maruti Victoris
|
12300
|
13496
|
—
|
-9
|
—
|
14
|
Kia Sonet
|
12051
|
12745
|
9255
|
-5
|
30
|
15
|
Hyundai Venue
|
11645
|
11738
|
9754
|
-1
|
19
Key Takeaways
-
Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, has once again fetched good numbers in sales of over 22000 units to hold the top spot. While its month-on-month (MoM) gain has been just 2 percent, the Nexon has improved on a yearly basis by 46 percent compared to November 2024.
-
Like the Nexon, the Maruti Dzire (the only sedan in this list) held onto its second spot with sales of over 20,000 units. The mass-market sedan has recorded a YoY gain of 79 percent from November 2024.
-
Maruti Swift said ‘surprise’ as it showed up in third place in November 2025, with its sales improving by 27 percent from October 2025, when it was in the tenth spot. Over 15,500 units of the hatchback were dispatched during the month.
-
Tata Punch, including Punch EV, has also seen an uptick in sales by 12 percent in November 2025. This puts the Punch nameplate in the fourth position, pulling it up from the 9th spot in October 2025.
-
Hyundai Creta has suffered a 6 percent MoM loss in November 2025. Hyundai managed to sell over 17,000 units of the Creta, Creta Electric and Creta N Line during the month. The SUV, however, reported a 12 percent growth YoY from November 2024.
-
Maruti Ertiga, the popular MPV, has witnessed a dip in demand in November 2025 by 19 percent. The carmaker sold 3890 units fewer during the month compared to October 2025.
-
The Scorpio and Scorpio N are the only Mahindra SUVs to show up in this roster. The nameplate has recorded a combined dip in its MoM sales by 13 percent.
-
Maruti sold over 15,000 units of the Fronx in November 2025, which is about 2000 units less than that in October 2025, hence a MoM loss of 11 percent.
-
The Maruti Wagon R has reported the highest decline in MoM sales by 23 percent in November 2025. Meanwhile, it had a 5 percent improvement from November 2024.
-
Maruti Brezza recorded a 16 percent MoM growth in November 2025, with over 13900 units sold.
-
Following the Brezza in this list are Maruti Baleno, Eeco and Victoris – all three of them have recorded a decline in their monthly sales in November 2025. The Victoris’ performance remains to be seen in the coming months, as it has some tough competition up its sleeves from the already launched Tata Sierra and the soon-to-be-launched Kia Seltos 2026.
-
As we mentioned Kia, the Sonet is the only one from its family to make a mark in this list. The Korean manufacturer sold over 12000 units of the sub-4 metre SUV in November 2025.
-
Hyundai Venue is the new entrant in this list in November 2025 with over 11000 units sold. The Venue has received a generational update recently, which has surely added an edge to the SUV.