Nissan Tekton Acenta Variant All Detailed: The No-compromise Budget Variant?

Nissan has launched the Tekton in India with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the rebadged version of the Renault Duster that features the same chassis and powertrain options, but with a different exterior design and styling cues for the cabin. There are a total of six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

In this story, we cover the Acenta variant of the Tekton and take a detailed look at its exterior, interior, features, safety equipment, powertrains and price. At the end, we’ll also give you a verdict on whether you should pick this variant or skip it.

Exterior

Right from the base variant, Nissan offers an all-LED lighting setup with the Tekton. You can read all about the Visia variant in this story.

So you’ve got a muscular looking nose with plenty of horizontal elements in the grille. There is no connected lighting strip (like in higher variants), but you do get the C-shaped DRLs around the LED headlights with welcome and goodbye animations. The Nissan badge sitting on the grille extends sideways with chrome strips, adding some contrast to the grille. The bonnet itself looks very muscular and has the Tekton badging.

You also get to see rugged treatment for the bumper with aggressive C-shaped silver skid plates on either side In profile, the rugged appearance of the Tekton continues with flared body panels and chunky wheel arches. The ‘Majestic Himalayan’ crest sits just below the window on the front doors, while the engine badging sits just ahead of it, on the front fender. The outside rear view mirrors get LED turn indicators integrated within them.

Compared to the base variant, this trim adds some style to the design with dual-tone wheel covers for the 17-inch wheels. It also adds silver roof rails and a sharkfin antenna. Just like every other variant, the door handles for the rear doors have been integrated within the C-pillar.

The styling at the rear is similar to the base variant, but it isn't basic by any means. You don’t get connected LED tail lights as the centre part isn’t lit, but you do get LED tail lights. The roof spoiler looks sporty and you get a simple design for the bumper with some silver inserts.

Colour Options

While the base variant of the Nissan Tekton only gets three simple colour options, Pearl White, Blade Silver and Onyx Black, the Acenta variant brings some life to the palette with a bright red shade with an equally bright name: Flare Garnet Red.

You can check out the variant-wise colour options of the Nissan Tekton in this story.

Interior

The majority of the changes of the Tekton’s Acenta variant over the lower Visia Plus variant can be found inside the cabin. The changes aren’t visual, but offer much better comfort and convenience, ultimately offering a better experience. The dashboard styling is sleek with a light silver finish on the door panels, central dashboard panel and door grab handles, which offer some contrast to the otherwise dark cabin.

The seats get fabric upholstery and dual-tone finish around the side supports. The double D-cut steering wheel and LED cabin illumination is standard too.

Features

This is where the real payoff of making that jump over the Visia Plus trim is. While the lower variants cover rudimentary features like power windows, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror, manual AC with rear AC vents and height adjustment for the driver seats, this variant offers better conveniences. Read what the Tekton’s one-above-base Visia Plus variant offers in this story.

Added equipment includes 2x USB Type-C charging ports for the front passengers, steering-mounted calling controls, push button start/stop, cruise control with speed limiter (DCT only) and proximity lock/unlock. Over the 9-inch infotainment of the Visia Plus, this variant features a larger 10.1-inch system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This screen fits the bezel better than the smaller system, ultimately helping the aesthetics of the cabin.

In case you do want to check out what the rest of the variants offer, read our variant-wise feature split story on the Tekton.

Safety

Basic features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill hold control, cornering stability control, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing door unlock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts are already offered as standard on the Tekton.

This variant further adds all-wheel disc brakes (DCT only), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (DCT only), rear defogger, rear wiper and washer and a rear view camera with dynamic guidelines for easier parking.

Powertrains

The Nissan Tekton is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, both of which are available with this variant. In fact, this variant is the entry-level variant for the bigger engine, but it is available only with an automatic gearbox. The 1-litre engine, on the other hand, is a manual-only offering. Here are the Tekton Acenta's specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed DCT Fuel efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 19.4 kmpl 18.5 kmpl

DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

The Tekton also gets a manual transmission for the bigger engine, but not on this variant. You can check out the variant-wise split of the Nissan Tekton’s powertrain in this story.

Price & Rivals

The prices for the Nissan Tekton’s Acenta variant range between Rs 11.79 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It rivals compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Aircross X.

CarDekho Says…

If you want a no-compromise SUV that focuses on the features that you really need on a day to day basis, without the flashy feel-good stuff, then the Tekton’s Acenta trim is a great option. If you want the convenience of an automatic for your heavy traffic commutes, then you have the option of the bigger engine too making this trim a versatile choice.

The Acenta is not the most flashy variant, but from a functionality point of view, there is no real miss. However, if you are looking for a more affordable package, you can also consider the base Visia variant.