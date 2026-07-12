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    Most Important Car News Over The Week: New Nissan And Volkswagen SUV Launches, Glimpses Of Upcoming Kia And Mahindra SUVs And More

    The past week, despite being slow, had important updates, including official confirmation, spy shots, teasers, and two new launches from Nissan and Volkswagen

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 12, 2026 14:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 12, 2026 14:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 12, 2026 14:03 IST
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    Weekly Wrapup

    The past week has had a few interesting updates in the Indian car market. Nissan just stepped into the most competitive SUV space in India. We also had a new launch from Volkswagen alongside multiple teasers, spy shots, and official updates about Kia, Mahindra, and Toyota cars. Here’s a quick roundup of all that happened:

    Nissan Tekton Launched

    Nissan launched the Tekton SUV, which is the platform sibling of the Renault Duster. The Tekton has been termed the “Baby Patrol” as it borrows some styling cues from the flagship Patrol SUV in the global markets. The Tekton shares the same powertrain and ruggedness as the Duster, except with a more sophisticated look. Moreover, the Tekton is here to take on the likes of Creta, Seltos, and Sierra. If that makes you curious about it, check out our launch story

    Nissan Tekton

    Volkswagen Tayron Gets A New Variant

    Finally, Volkswagen India has launched a standard and more affordable version of the Tayron R-line, called the Tayron Life. The Tayron has a similar look, although it comes with a two-row seating layout. It shares almost the same interior and powertrain as the R-line spec, except for a few misses. This helps the Tayron Life undercut the Tayron R-Line by Rs 5 lakh. 

    VW Tayron Life

    Nissan Tekton Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

    Being a platform twin to the Duster, the Nissan Tekton has added a feather to its hat right at launch. The crash test result and rating of the Renault Duster have been extended to the Tekton. Hence, the Tekton is now a 5-star safety rating in both Adult and Child Occupant Protection. Check out the detailed result here.

    Nissan Tekton

    Kia Syros EV & Sorento Hybrid Teased

    The Kia Syros EV has been confirmed to launch in a few weeks, and the Sorento SUV, which could be Kia’s first SUV with a hybrid powertrain, is also expected to reach our shores later this year. Both these products will play an important role for Kia as the Syros EV will sit as a more accessible electric vehicle in Kia’s line up, and the Sorento hybrid will make a distinct rival against the competitors in this segment. To know more in detail, check out this article.

    Kia Syros EV and Sorento Hybrid

    Mahindra BE 07 Spied

    The Mahindra BE 07 was spotted testing on public roads. The BE 07 is going to have a more conventional SUV look as compared to the unique coupe-like styling of the BE 6 and XEV 9E. The spy shot suggests some of its key design details, one of which is the frameless doors, as in some luxury cars. Other than that, it could be available with three battery pack options, like the XEV 9S has today. 

    Mahindra BE 07 Spied

    Toyota Hilux Launch Confirmed

    The highly anticipated new-generation Toyota Hilux’s launch date is out. The Hilux pickup was spotted on a TVC shoot happening on public roads previously. The Hilux will be stepping into its 9th generation, with a bold front look, rugged styling, and a modern interior design. To know more about the new Hilux and its launch date, head out to this story.

    Toyota Hilux Launch

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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