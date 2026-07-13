Nissan Tekton Vs 2026 Skoda Kushaq: Japanese Or Czech, Which One Deserves To Be Your Choice?
The Tekton enters the segment with a larger footprint and numerous modern features, while the updated Kushaq introduces fresh styling and new equipment.
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The updated Skoda Kushaq has received a host of changes to stay competitive in the compact SUV segment. However, it now faces fresh competition from the all-new Nissan Tekton, which enters the market with a larger footprint, and a feature-packed cabin.
Both SUVs are priced closely, making them an interesting alternative to one another for buyers in this segment. Here's a detailed look at how the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Skoda Kushaq compare across pricing, dimensions, engine options, and features.
Price
|Model
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Nissan Tekton
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2026 Skoda Kushaq
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh
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Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh
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There's very little separating the two SUVs in terms of pricing, with the Tekton undercutting the Kushaq by just Rs 20,000 at the entry level.
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The difference remains fairly small even at the top end of the lineup, making this a closely matched comparison on paper. So what does each SUV offer for the money? Let's find out.
Dimensions
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Model
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Nissan Tekton
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2026 Skoda Kushaq
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Difference
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Length
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4349 mm
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4229 mm
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+119 mm
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Width
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1815 mm
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1760 mm
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+55 mm
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Height
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1674 mm
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1612 mm
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+62 mm
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Wheelbase
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2657 mm
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2651 mm
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+6 mm
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Boot Space (upto parcel shelf)
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518 litres
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385 litres
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+133 litres
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On paper, the Tekton has the advantage in every key dimension.
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It is noticeably longer, wider, and taller than the Kushaq, while also offering a marginally longer wheelbase. These figures suggest the Tekton could offer a slightly roomier cabin along with a stronger road presence.
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That said, the wheelbase difference between the two is minimal, which means rear-seat space is unlikely to differ significantly.
Colour Options
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Nissan Tekton
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2026 Skoda Kushaq
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Pearl White*
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Shimla Green*
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Flare Garnet Red*
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Cherry Red*
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Onyx Black
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Steel Grey*
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Indigo Blue*
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Brilliant Silver*
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Moonbow Gray*
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Candy White*
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Blade Silver*
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Carbon Steel
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Deep Black
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Lava Blue
*Also available with black roof in select variants
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Both SUVs offer a good mix of subtle and vibrant exterior shades.
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The Tekton's colour palette includes eye-catching options like Indigo Blue and Flare Garnet Red, while the Kushaq gets fresh shades such as Shimla Green and Cherry Red that complement its sporty styling.
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Ultimately, both offer enough variety, and your choice will largely come down to personal preference.
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What do the colours look like?
Check out our detailed colours explained story of the Tekton here.
Powertrain
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Model
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Nissan Tekton
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2026 Skoda Kushaq
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Engine
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1-litre turbo-petrol
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1.3-litre turbo-petrol
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1-litre turbo-petrol TSI
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1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI
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Power
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100 PS
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163 PS
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115 PS
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150 PS
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Torque
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166 Nm
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280 Nm
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178 Nm
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250 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT
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6-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT
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6-speed MT / 8-speed AT
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7-speed DCT
AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)
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Both SUVs offer buyers a choice of two turbo-petrol engine options.
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With the Tekton, you get a choice between a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit that produces 163 PS and 280 Nm. Buyers looking for stronger performance can opt for the 1.3-litre engine. Depending on the engine you choose, it is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Click here to check out the detailed variant wise powertrain options of the Tekton.
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The Kushaq, meanwhile, is offered with 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. Interestingly, the 1-litre turbo-petrol produces 115 PS, giving it a slight power advantage over the Tekton's entry-level turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic with the 1-litre engine, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Skoda Kushaq: Features
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Feature
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Nissan Tekton
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2026 Skoda Kushaq
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Auto LED Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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LED foglamps
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✅
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✅
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LED Taillamps
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✅(connected)
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✅(connected)
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Wheels
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18-inch alloy wheels
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17-inch alloy wheels
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Roof Rails
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✅
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✅
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Height-adjustable Driver Seat
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✅
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✅
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Ambient Lighting
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✅
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✅
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Infotainment Setup
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10.1-inch touchscreen
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10.1-inch touchscreen
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Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Digital Driver’s Display
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10.25-inch display
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10.25-inch display
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Wireless Phone Charger
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✅
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✅
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Sound system
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6-speaker Arkamys tuned
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8-speaker audio system with amplifier and subwoofer
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Cruise Control
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✅(Adaptive)
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✅
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Climate Control
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Dual-zone climate control
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Single-zone climate control
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Powered front seats
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✅
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✅
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Rear massaging seats
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❌
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✅
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Keyless entry with push-button start/stop
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✅
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✅
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Ventilated front seats
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✅
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✅
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Sunroof
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Panoramic sunroof
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Panoramic sunroof
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Rear-centre Armrest
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✅
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✅
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Paddle Shifter
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✅ (Automatic only)
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✅ (Automatic only)
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Cooled Glovebox
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✅
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✅
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Connected Car Tech
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✅
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✅
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Built-in Google
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✅
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❌
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Powered tailgate
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✅
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❌
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Airbags
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6
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6
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360-degree Camera
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✅
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❌
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Parking Sensors
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✅(Front and rear)
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✅(Front and rear)
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ESC (electronic stability control)
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✅
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✅
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Hill Descent Control
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✅
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❌(only Hill Hold Control)
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Rain Sensing Wipers
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✅
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✅
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Rear defogger
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✅
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✅
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TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
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✅
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✅
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ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)
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✅
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❌
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Both SUVs come loaded with features, including LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered front-row seats with ventilation, connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and a digital driver's display.
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The facelift has significantly improved the Kushaq's feature list by adding a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, Google AI integration, front parking sensors, and a rear seat massage function.
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The Tekton however, still manages to offer a richer equipment list overall. It gets dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and a powered tailgate, all of which are missing from the Kushaq.
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Safety is another area where the Tekton gets an advantage on paper. While both SUVs come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-descent control, rain-sensing wipers, and front and rear parking sensors. The Tekton further adds a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS suite.
CarDekho Says…
Both SUVs are closely matched when it comes to pricing, but they take slightly different approaches.
The 2026 Kushaq builds on an already familiar package by adding several new features including, a panoramic sunroof, rear seat massage function, Google AI integration, and a fully digital driver's display. These updates help it feel more modern than before.
The Tekton, however, makes a stronger case for itself on paper. It offers a larger overall footprint, a more powerful engine, and a longer equipment list that includes features such as dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.
If you are comparing the two purely on specifications, the Tekton appears to offer more for nearly the same price. The Kushaq meanwhile, remains a compelling option for buyers who appreciate its refreshed styling, updated cabin, and newly added convenience features.
If the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Skoda Kushaq are on your shortlist, here are some other compact SUVs worth considering:
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Hyundai Creta: Remains one of the segment's most popular choices for its all-round package, premium cabin, and wide range of variants.
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Tata Sierra: Offers a distinctive design inspired by the original Sierra, along with a spacious cabin and multiple petrol and diesel powertrain options. Here's how the Sierra compares with the Nissan Tekton.
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Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: They put fuel efficiency at the forefront with their strong-hybrid powertrains, while also offering AWD and CNG options for added versatility.
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Honda Elevate: Makes a strong case for itself with its practical cabin, generous visibility, and fuss-free ownership experience.
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Renault Duster: Shares its underpinnings with the Tekton but brings its own rugged styling, practical cabin, and a well-rounded package. Here's a closer look at how the two SUVs compare.
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MG Astor: Stands apart with its premium interior, sophisticated styling, and a feature list that still feels competitive.
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Volkswagen Taigun: Offers a clean design, a solid build quality, and a well-put-together cabin, making it a compelling alternative in the segment.
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Kia Seltos: Blends sporty styling with a premium cabin and a long list of convenience and safety features. Are you considering the Kia Seltos as well? Take a look at our Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos comparison.