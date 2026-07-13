Nissan Tekton Vs 2026 Skoda Kushaq: Japanese Or Czech, Which One Deserves To Be Your Choice?

The updated Skoda Kushaq has received a host of changes to stay competitive in the compact SUV segment. However, it now faces fresh competition from the all-new Nissan Tekton, which enters the market with a larger footprint, and a feature-packed cabin.

Both SUVs are priced closely, making them an interesting alternative to one another for buyers in this segment. Here's a detailed look at how the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Skoda Kushaq compare across pricing, dimensions, engine options, and features.

Price

Model Nissan Tekton 2026 Skoda Kushaq Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

There's very little separating the two SUVs in terms of pricing, with the Tekton undercutting the Kushaq by just Rs 20,000 at the entry level.

The difference remains fairly small even at the top end of the lineup, making this a closely matched comparison on paper. So what does each SUV offer for the money? Let's find out.

Dimensions

Model Nissan Tekton 2026 Skoda Kushaq Difference Length 4349 mm 4229 mm +119 mm Width 1815 mm 1760 mm +55 mm Height 1674 mm 1612 mm +62 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2651 mm +6 mm Boot Space (upto parcel shelf) 518 litres 385 litres +133 litres

On paper, the Tekton has the advantage in every key dimension.

It is noticeably longer, wider, and taller than the Kushaq, while also offering a marginally longer wheelbase. These figures suggest the Tekton could offer a slightly roomier cabin along with a stronger road presence.

That said, the wheelbase difference between the two is minimal, which means rear-seat space is unlikely to differ significantly.

Colour Options

Nissan Tekton 2026 Skoda Kushaq Pearl White* Shimla Green* Flare Garnet Red* Cherry Red* Onyx Black Steel Grey* Indigo Blue* Brilliant Silver* Moonbow Gray* Candy White* Blade Silver* Carbon Steel - Deep Black - Lava Blue

*Also available with black roof in select variants

Both SUVs offer a good mix of subtle and vibrant exterior shades.

The Tekton's colour palette includes eye-catching options like Indigo Blue and Flare Garnet Red, while the Kushaq gets fresh shades such as Shimla Green and Cherry Red that complement its sporty styling.

Ultimately, both offer enough variety, and your choice will largely come down to personal preference.

What do the colours look like? Check out our detailed colours explained story of the Tekton here.

Powertrain

Model Nissan Tekton 2026 Skoda Kushaq Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 100 PS 163 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Both SUVs offer buyers a choice of two turbo-petrol engine options.

With the Tekton, you get a choice between a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit that produces 163 PS and 280 Nm. Buyers looking for stronger performance can opt for the 1.3-litre engine. Depending on the engine you choose, it is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Click here to check out the detailed variant wise powertrain options of the Tekton.

The Kushaq, meanwhile, is offered with 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. Interestingly, the 1-litre turbo-petrol produces 115 PS, giving it a slight power advantage over the Tekton's entry-level turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic with the 1-litre engine, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Skoda Kushaq: Features

Feature Nissan Tekton 2026 Skoda Kushaq Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅(connected) ✅(connected) Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 8-speaker audio system with amplifier and subwoofer Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone climate control Single-zone climate control Powered front seats ✅ ✅ Rear massaging seats ❌ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ❌ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ❌(only Hill Hold Control) Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ❌

Both SUVs come loaded with features, including LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered front-row seats with ventilation, connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and a digital driver's display.

The facelift has significantly improved the Kushaq's feature list by adding a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, Google AI integration, front parking sensors, and a rear seat massage function.

The Tekton however, still manages to offer a richer equipment list overall. It gets dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and a powered tailgate, all of which are missing from the Kushaq.

Safety is another area where the Tekton gets an advantage on paper. While both SUVs come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-descent control, rain-sensing wipers, and front and rear parking sensors. The Tekton further adds a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS suite.

CarDekho Says…

Both SUVs are closely matched when it comes to pricing, but they take slightly different approaches.

The 2026 Kushaq builds on an already familiar package by adding several new features including, a panoramic sunroof, rear seat massage function, Google AI integration, and a fully digital driver's display. These updates help it feel more modern than before.

The Tekton, however, makes a stronger case for itself on paper. It offers a larger overall footprint, a more powerful engine, and a longer equipment list that includes features such as dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

If you are comparing the two purely on specifications, the Tekton appears to offer more for nearly the same price. The Kushaq meanwhile, remains a compelling option for buyers who appreciate its refreshed styling, updated cabin, and newly added convenience features.

If the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Skoda Kushaq are on your shortlist, here are some other compact SUVs worth considering: