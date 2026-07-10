Nissan Tekton Vs Hyundai Creta: Can The Newcomer Take On The Segment Benchmark?

The compact SUV space has no shortage of strong contenders, and the latest entrant is the Nissan Tekton. With its bold styling, modern cabin, and multiple turbo-petrol engine options, Nissan is aiming to make a strong impression in one of the country's most competitive segments.

Standing in its way is the Hyundai Creta, a model that has consistently remained among the best-selling SUVs in India thanks to its balanced package, comfortable driving experience, and extensive feature list.

If you are planning to buy an SUV in this price range, here's how the Nissan Tekton and Hyundai Creta compare in terms of pricing, dimensions, engine options, and features.

Price

Model Nissan Tekton Hyundai Creta Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 10.79 to Rs 20.20 lakh

The starting prices of the two SUVs are separated by just Rs 30,000, making them closely matched at the entry level.

The price gap becomes more noticeable as you move up the variant lineup, with the Creta extending to a higher price point. So what does the additional money get you, and does the Tekton offer enough to make it the more compelling choice? Let's find out.

Dimensions

Model Nissan Tekton Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4348 mm 4330 mm +18 mm Width 1815 mm 1790 mm +25 mm Height 1674 mm 1635 mm +39 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2610 mm +47 mm

While the differences are not dramatic, the Tekton is slightly larger than the Creta across all key dimensions.

Its longer wheelbase and wider body could translate into a little more cabin room, while the added height gives it a slightly more upright SUV stance.

That said, the difference is not significant, and both SUVs should feel similar in terms of practicality.

Colour Options

Nissan Tekton Hyundai Creta Pearl White* Robust Emerald Pearl Flare Garnet Red* Starry Night Onyx Black Titan Grey Indigo Blue* Titan Grey Matte Moonbow Gray* Atlas White* Blade Silver* Titanium Black - Titanium Black Matte

*Also available with black roof in select variants

Both SUVs offer a good selection of exterior shades with a mix of subtle and vibrant colours.

The Tekton's palette feels premium with shades like Moonbow Grey and Blade Silver, while the Creta offers a couple of premium-looking matte finishes that give it a distinct appearance.

Ultimately, colour preference is likely to come down to individual taste.

You can check out all colours of the Tekton, along with its variant-wise split here.

Powertrain

Model Nissan Tekton Hyundai Creta Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 100 PS 163 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

CVT- Continuous Variable Transmission (automatic)

When it comes to engine options, both SUVs offer buyers more than one choice.

The Tekton comes with two turbo-petrol engine options, including a new 1.3-litre unit that develops 163 PS and 280 Nm. The highlight here is that the new turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful option available on the Tekton. Depending on the engine, buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Creta, meanwhile, takes a slightly different approach with a choice of naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines. Unlike the Tekton, it also offers a diesel engine option, which could appeal to those who frequently travel long distances. Transmission choices include manual, automatic, CVT, and dual-clutch options depending on the selected engine option.

Features

Feature Nissan Tekton Hyundai Creta Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅(Through adapter) Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 8-speaker BOSE audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Climate Control Dual-zone climate control Dual-zone climate control Powered front seats ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ❌ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ✅

Both SUVs come loaded with features, including LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front-row seats, powered front-row seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

The Tekton, however, adds a powered tailgate and built-in Google integration, which should make accessing navigation and other connected functions more seamless. The Creta counters with an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, offering a richer in-cabin audio experience.

Safety equipment is equally comprehensive, with both SUVs offering six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

Overall, neither SUV feels short on equipment, and the choice between the two is likely to come down to which set of convenience features appeals more to you.

CarDekho Says…

The Tekton enters the segment as a refreshing alternative to the established players. It offers competitive pricing, slightly larger dimensions, two turbo-petrol engine options, and a feature list that covers almost everything buyers expect from an SUV in this segment. The addition of the more powerful 1.3-litre mild-hybrid engine further strengthens its appeal.

The Creta, on the other hand, continues to build on a formula that has worked well for years. It offers multiple engine choices, a comfortable driving experience, and a cabin that still feels modern and well-equipped. It also benefits from being one of the most familiar and proven options in the segment.

If you are looking to move away from the usual choices, the Tekton makes a compelling case as a fresh alternative. However, if you would rather stick with a package that has already established itself in the segment, the Creta remains difficult to overlook.

If the Nissan Tekton and Hyundai Creta are on your shortlist, here are some other compact SUVs worth considering: