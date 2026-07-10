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    Nissan Tekton Vs Hyundai Creta: Can The Newcomer Take On The Segment Benchmark?

    The Tekton enters the segment with a fresh approach, while the Creta continues to be the benchmark. Here's how the two compact SUVs stack up.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 10, 2026 18:02 IST
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    Published OnJul 10, 2026 18:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 10, 2026 18:02 IST
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    Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta

    The compact SUV space has no shortage of strong contenders, and the latest entrant is the Nissan Tekton. With its bold styling, modern cabin, and multiple turbo-petrol engine options, Nissan is aiming to make a strong impression in one of the country's most competitive segments.

    Standing in its way is the Hyundai Creta, a model that has consistently remained among the best-selling SUVs in India thanks to its balanced package, comfortable driving experience, and extensive feature list.

    If you are planning to buy an SUV in this price range, here's how the Nissan Tekton and Hyundai Creta compare in terms of pricing, dimensions, engine options, and features.

    Price

    Model

    Nissan Tekton 

    Hyundai Creta

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

    Rs 10.79 to Rs 20.20 lakh 

    • The starting prices of the two SUVs are separated by just Rs 30,000, making them closely matched at the entry level.

    • The price gap becomes more noticeable as you move up the variant lineup, with the Creta extending to a higher price point. So what does the additional money get you, and does the Tekton offer enough to make it the more compelling choice? Let's find out.

    Dimensions

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Hyundai Creta

    Difference

    Length

    4348 mm

    4330 mm

    +18 mm

    Width

    1815 mm 

    1790 mm

    +25 mm

    Height

    1674 mm 

    1635 mm 

    +39 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm 

    2610 mm

    +47 mm

    • While the differences are not dramatic, the Tekton is slightly larger than the Creta across all key dimensions.

    Nissan Tekton
    Hyundai Creta

    • Its longer wheelbase and wider body could translate into a little more cabin room, while the added height gives it a slightly more upright SUV stance.

    Nissan Tekton
    Hyundai Creta

    • That said, the difference is not significant, and both SUVs should feel similar in terms of practicality.

    Colour Options

    Nissan Tekton 

    Hyundai Creta

    Pearl White*

    Robust Emerald Pearl

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Starry Night

    Onyx Black

    Titan Grey

    Indigo Blue*

    Titan Grey Matte

    Moonbow Gray*

    Atlas White*

    Blade Silver*

    Titanium Black

    -

    Titanium Black Matte

    *Also available with black roof in select variants

    • Both SUVs offer a good selection of exterior shades with a mix of subtle and vibrant colours.

    • The Tekton's palette feels premium with shades like Moonbow Grey and Blade Silver, while the Creta offers a couple of premium-looking matte finishes that give it a distinct appearance.

    • Ultimately, colour preference is likely to come down to individual taste.

    • You can check out all colours of the Tekton, along with its variant-wise split here.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Hyundai Creta

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    CVT- Continuous Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • When it comes to engine options, both SUVs offer buyers more than one choice.

    • The Tekton comes with two turbo-petrol engine options, including a new 1.3-litre unit that develops 163 PS and 280 Nm. The highlight here is that the new turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful option available on the Tekton. Depending on the engine, buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

    Nissan Tekton
    Hyundai Creta

    • The Creta, meanwhile, takes a slightly different approach with a choice of naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines. Unlike the Tekton, it also offers a diesel engine option, which could appeal to those who frequently travel long distances. Transmission choices include manual, automatic, CVT, and dual-clutch options depending on the selected engine option.

    Features

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    Hyundai Creta

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅(Through adapter)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Powered front seats 

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    • Both SUVs come loaded with features, including LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front-row seats, powered front-row seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

    Nissan Tekton
    Hyundai Creta

    • The Tekton, however, adds a powered tailgate and built-in Google integration, which should make accessing navigation and other connected functions more seamless. The Creta counters with an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, offering a richer in-cabin audio experience.

    • Safety equipment is equally comprehensive, with both SUVs offering six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

    Nissan Tekton 2026 features
    Hyundai Creta

    • Overall, neither SUV feels short on equipment, and the choice between the two is likely to come down to which set of convenience features appeals more to you.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tekton enters the segment as a refreshing alternative to the established players. It offers competitive pricing, slightly larger dimensions, two turbo-petrol engine options, and a feature list that covers almost everything buyers expect from an SUV in this segment. The addition of the more powerful 1.3-litre mild-hybrid engine further strengthens its appeal.

    Nissan Tekton

    The Creta, on the other hand, continues to build on a formula that has worked well for years. It offers multiple engine choices, a comfortable driving experience, and a cabin that still feels modern and well-equipped. It also benefits from being one of the most familiar and proven options in the segment.

    Hyundai Creta

    If you are looking to move away from the usual choices, the Tekton makes a compelling case as a fresh alternative. However, if you would rather stick with a package that has already established itself in the segment, the Creta remains difficult to overlook.

    If the Nissan Tekton and Hyundai Creta are on your shortlist, here are some other compact SUVs worth considering:

    • Tata Sierra: Stands out with its retro-inspired design, spacious cabin, and a long list of premium comfort features. Check out our detailed Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra comparison to see how the two SUVs compare.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Stand out with their strong-hybrid efficiency, comfortable everyday driving experience, and the confidence of Maruti's and Toyota's widespread service network.

    • Honda Elevate: Keeps things simple with a spacious cabin, excellent visibility, and a refined driving experience that's easy to live with every day.

    • Renault Duster: Delivers a tough SUV character, comfortable ride quality, and a platform that has already proven itself in global markets. We have already compared the Nissan Tekton with the Renault Duster in detail, which you can check out here.

    • MG Astor: Continues to attract buyers with its premium interior, rich feature list, and a comfortable ride suited to daily use.

    • Skoda Kushaq: Offers a European flavour with solid build quality, confident handling, and a cabin that feels built to last.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: Feels at home on both city roads and highways, thanks to its composed ride, confident handling, and refined driving manners.

    • Kia Seltos: Continues to impress with its bold styling, premium interior, and extensive feature list that appeals to a wide range of buyers. Check out our detailed Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos comparison to see how the two compare.

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